From petrol stations to supermarket aisles, consumers across the world have already felt the strain of rising prices. Fuel costs surged first. Grocery bills soon followed. Now another everyday product may soon cost more.

Condom prices could increase by as much as 30 per cent as the ongoing Iran war disrupts global supply chains. The warning comes from Karex Bhd, the Malaysian company widely recognised as the world's largest condom manufacturer.

In an interview, Karex chief executive Goh Miah Kiat said the company may soon have little choice but to raise prices as production costs climb.

A Global Manufacturer Under Pressure

Karex produces more than five billion condoms every year. Its products supply well-known brands such as Durex and Trojan. The company also manufactures condoms for public health programmes, including Britain's NHS and global aid initiatives supported by the United Nations. But the conflict in the Middle East has begun to ripple through global manufacturing networks.

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According to Goh Miah Kiat, rising energy prices and disrupted shipping routes have pushed up the cost of several key materials used in condom production.

He told the news agency that the supply situation remains fragile and increasingly expensive. The company has already seen higher prices for synthetic rubber and nitrile, both essential materials used to manufacture condoms. Other production inputs have also become more costly. These include packaging materials such as aluminium foil and lubricants such as silicone oil. Because many of these materials originate from petrochemical industries connected to Middle Eastern energy markets, any disruption in the region can quickly affect global production costs.

Shipping Delays Deepen the Challenge

Higher raw material costs are not the only issue manufacturers now face. Global shipping delays have slowed deliveries to major markets. Karex says shipments that once took around one month to reach destinations in Europe or the US now take nearly two months.

This delay means products remain stuck on cargo vessels for longer periods before reaching distributors. He further added that many customers now hold smaller inventories than usual because deliveries take longer to arrive. As a result, manufacturers are seeing unusual pressure from both sides. Demand is rising while supply chains move more slowly.

Demand Rising Across Global Markets

Despite the disruption, global demand for condoms has increased significantly this year. Karex reports that demand has risen by around 30 per cent. According to the company, part of the increase comes from distributors attempting to rebuild stock levels.

Shipping delays have left warehouses in several regions with fewer supplies than usual. Developing countries face particular challenges. Many rely on regular imports for public health programmes and do not maintain large stockpiles. When deliveries slow, shortages can appear quickly. Goh said that a significant number of shipments remain at sea and have not yet reached their destinations even though they are urgently needed.

Aid Cuts Reduce Global Reserves

Another factor has contributed to the pressure on supply. Global condom reserves have fallen following cuts in foreign aid budgets for reproductive health programmes. According to Karex, reductions in procurement linked to the US Agency for International Development last year reduced stock levels in several international aid systems.

When global inventories shrink, supply disruptions become more noticeable. This means that even temporary shipping delays can create shortages in some regions.

A Reminder of Fragile Supply Chains

For many consumers, condoms are a routine purchase. Few people consider how complex the global supply chain behind them has become. Manufacturers depend on petrochemical materials, international shipping networks and steady energy supplies. When geopolitical tensions disrupt those systems, the effects travel quickly through global markets.

Medical glove producers and other manufacturers that rely on synthetic rubber have also reported rising costs in recent weeks. Karex says it currently holds enough raw materials to maintain production for the next few months. The company also plans to increase output to meet rising demand. However, the scale of future price increases will depend largely on how long supply disruptions continue.

For now, the conflict in the Middle East is already sending economic ripples far beyond the region. From supermarket shelves to pharmacy counters, the impact of global instability is becoming harder to ignore. And for consumers around the world, even small everyday products may soon reflect the cost of a distant war.