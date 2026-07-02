Former NFL running back Chris Johnson is reviving the viral Ice Bucket Challenge more than a decade after it swept social media, hoping to spark a new wave of awareness and fundraising for ALS research after revealing his own battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

The 40-year-old, who disclosed in an interview that he was diagnosed with the progressive neurological disease in 2025, said he was inspired to relaunch the campaign after Utah men's basketball player Hunter Mecum honoured him by taking on the Ice Bucket Challenge, rekindling the spirit of the movement that raised millions for ALS research in 2014.

The Ice Bucket Challenge became a global social media phenomenon in 2014, with celebrities, athletes and members of the public sharing videos of themselves being drenched in ice water before nominating friends and family to do the same. Johnson now hopes the campaign can once again unite people behind the fight against ALS.

Raising Millions for ALS Awareness

Johnson said Mecum's tribute reminded him of the impact the original Ice Bucket Challenge had in raising awareness of ALS, prompting him to encourage supporters to take part once again.

'Years ago, the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge united millions of people around one cause and helped change the fight against this disease. Today, I'm asking you to help me do it again,' the three-time Pro Bowler said.

The original campaign raised an estimated $135 million in the United States and $220 million worldwide, according to the ALS Therapy Development Institute, making it one of the most successful charitable social media campaigns ever launched.

Among those Johnson challenged were former All-Pro running back Marshawn Lynch and former Tennessee Titans team-mates LenDale White and Adam 'Pacman' Jones. Johnson later shared on his Instagram Stories that White and several others had already taken on the challenge.

No One Is Spared From ALS

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Johnson said he first realised something was wrong after noticing weakness in his right hand and struggling with his grip before eventually receiving his diagnosis.

'I can't even hold a cup if I try, and that's despite being diagnosed relatively early and doing everything we can, including participating in multiple experimental treatments,' the former NFL player said.

Johnson added that his family had no history of ALS, underscoring that the disease can affect anyone and highlighting why greater awareness, research and improved treatments remain so important.

'This disease can be so shocking. It can happen to someone who never expected it,' Johnson said.

'That's why early detection, more research, and better treatments are so important. We have to give people a better chance than what's available today,' he added.

Nicknamed 'CJ2K' after rushing for 2,006 yards during the 2009 season, Johnson remains seventh on the NFL's all-time single-season rushing list. He also set the league's single-season record for yards from scrimmage with 2,509 that year, earning The Associated Press NFL Offensive Player of the Year award.

Johnson spent 10 seasons in the NFL with the Tennessee Titans, New York Jets and Arizona Cardinals before announcing his retirement in November 2018. He later signed a one-day contract with Tennessee in April 2019 so he could retire with the franchise where he made his name.

By reviving the Ice Bucket Challenge, Johnson hopes a campaign that once united millions around the world can once again raise awareness and funding for ALS research while reminding people that the disease can affect anyone.