Roger Craig used his long-awaited Pro Football Hall of Fame induction to reveal he has been diagnosed with vascular dementia, telling fans his doctors believe repeated concussions from his 11-year NFL career may have partly contributed to the condition.

Craig, 66, made the announcement during the 2026 Hall of Fame ceremonies in Canton, Ohio. In a recorded video, the former San Francisco 49ers running back said his doctors believe that the concussions he has suffered during an 11-year NFL career may have partially contributed to his condition.

His revelation again raised questions about the long-term effects of concussions and head injuries, including how vascular dementia and other forms of cognitive decline are seen among professional athletes in football, basketball, mixed martial arts and other contact sports.

Roger Craig's Dementia Diagnosis

Craig explained that he did not right away feel the symptoms of having dementia, as he dismissed them as a part of getting older. The symptoms were gradual until they eventually became more severe. He asked for medical advice as soon as his family also began to notice his cognitive decline.

Craig's doctors have partially concluded that his dementia diagnosis can be linked to the multiple concussions he has suffered during his professional football career. Aside from his pro career, Craig also played football during high school and college, and the concussions and injuries, despite being minor, may eventually take their toll once a person grows older.

Vascular dementia occurs when reduced blood flow to the brain damages brain cells. It can affect memory, thinking, reasoning, mood and the ability to perform day-to-day activities.

However, dementia is a complex condition, and there may be multiple factors to be considered for the diagnosis, which means concussions are just a hypothetical but highly reasonable cause of Craig's condition.

How Common Is Vascular Dementia Among Athletes?

Craig's announcement again highlighted the relationship of repeated head trauma among professional athletes and their later brain health. Although there is no definitive statistic showing the number of professional athletes that has been diagnosed with vascular dementia, research identifies concussions and head injuries as primary reasons for neurological conditions such as vascular dementia and CTE.

Football players are among the athletes who are frequent subjects of this research because of the number of concussions and head impacts in their sport. However, having played professional football does not mean it is inevitable for athletes to develop dementia. There are other factors for this type of neurological disorder, such as lifestyle, genes and cardiovascular health.

A Historic NFL Career

Roger Craig waited 28 years to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, following an NFL career with the San Francisco 49ers which included being the first player in league history to record 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in the same season.

Former 49ers owner Eddie DeBartolo Jr presented him with his Hall of Fame jacket during the Hall of Fame dinner ceremonies, while childhood friend and former 49ers teammate Jamie Williams later presented Craig for his official induction.

Despite the vascular dementia diagnosis, Craig said his illness is another life challenge and does not define who he is. 'Football gave me everything,' he said.

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'I want people to know this diagnosis doesn't define me. I am still Roger Craig. I am still a father, a husband, a teammate, a friend and someone who loves this game and the people who brought it to my life.'

Craig's Hall of Fame moment, coming after a career that helped define an era of San Francisco football, also drew attention to concern over the association between brain health and contact sports.