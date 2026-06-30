Former Tennessee Titans running back Chris Johnson has revealed he can no longer speak on his own after being diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, in a Good Morning America interview with Michael Strahan. He now uses a speech‑generating device triggered by his eyes to communicate, following a fast‑progressing diagnosis in 2025 that doctors initially said might only extend his life by a few months. The three-time Pro Bowl selection, now 40, said he moved quickly to get his affairs in order.

Last year he was lifting his seven‑year‑old daughter to help her make birthday wishes; today he cannot do so, highlighting how quickly the disease has attacked his body and muscle control. ALS is a fatal neurodegenerative disease that destroys nerve cells controlling voluntary movement, speech and muscle function, according to the ALS Association.

Johnson's Lost Voice and Eye-Controlled Device

Johnson first noticed symptoms last year when his right‑hand grip 'didn't feel right' and felt weaker than usual despite remaining active after retiring from professional football. Doctors diagnosed him with sporadic ALS, which usually occurs without family history or a known cause.

His voice was recorded soon after the diagnosis so the speech‑generating device can mirror his natural voice for everyday communication. Johnson cannot speak naturally now and uses eye‑tracking technology to trigger the device when speaking with his family and medical team. He described the change as one of the most difficult parts of the illness, saying that losing his voice had made simple conversations much harder.

Family Motivation and Treatment Journey

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Johnson said his four children give him a powerful reason to keep fighting ALS. In his emotional Good Morning America interview, he said his kids are 'a huge part of why I keep going' and that he wakes up wanting more time to make memories with his wife, Britney, and their children.

He is taking part in a clinical trial at Massachusetts General Hospital and receiving multiple medications intended to help slow the disease's progression. Johnson said seeing other patients seek experimental treatment inspired him to do the same. His wife Britney initially hoped his symptoms were linked to old football injuries. 'We hoped it was something else, but after thorough testing, they finally came down with a diagnosis of ALS,' she said.

Former ECU and Titans RB Chris Johnson aka CJ2K, has announced on GMA that he has was diagnosed with ALS in 2025



Just tragic and heartbreaking. pic.twitter.com/L5wrlY3Fho — Pick 6 Pack (@Pick6PackFB) June 29, 2026

Johnson decided to make his diagnosis public partly to encourage earlier testing for others, saying: 'I want people to know I'm still me. ALS has changed what my body can do, but it hasn't changed who I am.' He wants people to understand just how quickly ALS can attack the body and why recognising early signs matters.

Social Media Reactions and Online Response

Social media reaction to Chris Johnson's ALS diagnosis was swift, with fans sharing messages of shock, sympathy and support online. The response reflected how deeply the news landed with viewers, many of whom focused on his fight ahead and the seriousness of the disease.

One X user reflected the community's pain, while others shared messages of support for the former Titans star.

ALS fucking sucks.affects everything but cognitive abilities.can’t imagine a more horrific fate than watching your own body fail you more and more each day and knowing what awaits you — AJE 👻⚡️ (@AdedayoJoshua9) June 29, 2026

One X user sent Johnson a message of support, saying they were praying for him and hoping he finds strength in the fight ahead.

"Damn… prayers up for CJ. ALS is brutal. Wishing him strength and peace in this fight 🙏💪" — Silviaa (@MkSilvija) June 29, 2026

A fan reacts with heartbreak to Chris Johnson's ALS diagnosis, calling him one of the greatest running backs of his era and hoping he can defy the odds.

Hard to see one of the greatest rbs of his time in this position, I hope he’s able to do the impossible and beat this 🙏 — Bakers Report (@BakersReporxtz) June 29, 2026

Fans are calling for ring of honour ceremonies, jersey restocks with ALS research donations and number retirement to honour the former three-time Pro Bowl running back.

Tennessee Titans Legacy and Speed Records

Chris Johnson played 10 seasons in the NFL before retiring in 2017, earning three Pro Bowl selections during his accomplished career. He rushed for 2,006 yards in the 2009 season and accumulated 2,509 yards from scrimmage in that record‑breaking year with the Tennessee Titans.

Johnson ran a then‑record 4.24‑second 40‑yard dash at the 2008 NFL Scouting Combine, establishing himself as one of the fastest running backs in league history. His speed became legendary around the league, with opponents struggling to keep pace with his explosive acceleration.