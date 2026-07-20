A man who suddenly found he could no longer enjoy his favourite pint later discovered the change was one of the first signs of a 'treatable but not curable' blood cancer.

Andy Young went to his GP after struggling for nearly three hours to finish a single beer, a visit that ultimately led to a diagnosis of multiple myeloma.

62-year-old father of three Andy Young had spent years enjoying beer and even brewing his own at home. But after developing what he thought were mild flu-like symptoms in the weeks leading up to Christmas 2025, he noticed something unusual.

The beer he once loved no longer appealed to him.

Speaking about his experience, Young said it took him nearly three hours to finish a single beer because he wasn't enjoying the taste. The unexpected change eventually prompted him to visit his GP, a decision that ultimately led to a diagnosis of multiple myeloma, an incurable but treatable form of blood cancer.

Beer Suddenly Didn't Taste The Same

Young said he had rarely needed medical care throughout his working life, having gone almost two decades without taking a sick day. Initially, he believed the flu-like symptoms would disappear on their own. However, losing his enjoyment of beer felt different.

'I'd have a couple of beers in an evening or at the weekend — but this particular time it took me nearly three hours to drink a beer. There was something about the taste because I really wasn't enjoying it. It was an effort to get through it,' he said.

For someone whose hobbies included home-brewing, the sudden aversion came as a surprise and convinced him it was time to seek medical advice.

Routine Tests Revealed A Much Bigger Problem

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Young expected doctors to find a relatively minor illness, perhaps linked to the flu-like symptoms he had been experiencing.

Instead, initial blood tests showed that his kidneys were not functioning properly. Doctors advised him to drink more water while arranging further investigations to determine the underlying cause.

Over the following weeks, he underwent a series of examinations, including electrocardiograms, ultrasound scans and a bone marrow biopsy. By March 2026, specialists had reached a diagnosis.

Young was told he had multiple myeloma, a cancer that develops in plasma cells found in the bone marrow. According to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, the disease is treatable but currently has no cure, and is diagnosed more often in men than women.

'It Was A Huge Shock'

Young admitted the diagnosis came completely out of the blue. 'The consultant came in to break the news and said, 'You've got myeloma, it's a blood cancer, it's treatable but not curable. Any questions?''

He said his immediate thoughts turned to how he would tell his family. 'It was a huge shock, and then I thought: How do I tell my family?'

Looking back, Young said cancer was never something he suspected. Having passed a routine medical examination with 'flying colours' just two years earlier, he believed his symptoms pointed to a kidney problem rather than a blood cancer.

Treatment Has Brought Hope And Beer Back

Since his diagnosis, Young has completed several weeks of chemotherapy, which he says appears to be working. He is now preparing to undergo a stem cell transplant in October in the hope of achieving remission.

One sign of progress has been the return of something he once feared he had lost for good, his love for beer.

'I can drink a beer now, so I think that shows that the chemotherapy is working and my kidneys must be improving,' he said.

His Message To Others

Young is now sharing his experience to encourage people not to dismiss unexpected changes in their health, even if they seem minor at first.

His story does not suggest that losing a taste for alcohol is a recognised symptom of multiple myeloma. Rather, it highlights how an unusual personal change prompted him to seek medical advice, allowing doctors to discover an underlying illness that required treatment.

Young wants to remind others that if something does not feel right, it's always best to have it checked.