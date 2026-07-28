Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's $2 million donation to Answer The Call has prompted emotional responses from families of fallen New York first responders, with one widow saying she was left 'in tears' after learning of the couple's contribution.

The donation, announced in July, will support the charity's work providing financial assistance to the families of police officers, firefighters, Port Authority police officers and EMS personnel who died in the line of duty.

Answer The Call has since shared messages from several beneficiaries describing what the donation means to them, offering a glimpse into the lasting impact of support for families coping with the loss of loved ones.

Families Thank Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

The latest donation follows reports that Swift and Kelce contributed a contributed a combined $26 million to charities across the United States around the time of their 3 July wedding.

Founded in 1985, Answer The Call provides immediate financial assistance and ongoing annual stipends to the families of New York City first responders killed while serving their communities. The organisation says its programmes are designed to provide both emergency financial relief and long-term support, helping families navigate the years following the loss of a loved one.

In an Instagram post published on 20 July, the charity thanked the couple for their $2 million gift and explained that it wanted to share letters from recipients because 'many of the families we serve wanted to share their gratitude in their own words.'

Among those featured was Valerie Perry, whose husband, Port Authority Police Department officer William Perry, was killed in the line of duty on 22 December 1980.

'Answer The Call has changed my life with our yearly checks, but they have also brought smiles because I feel like my Bill is always remembered, even after all these years,' Perry wrote.

'Now, to read about your donation? I am in tears for such a gift to all these families that have been through so much.'

Charity Continues Supporting Families

According to Answer The Call, the organisation has supported the families of New York City first responders for four decades through financial assistance, scholarships and long-term family programmes.

The charity's website says William Perry was 32 when he was fatally shot while attempting to arrest a suspect on the Journal Square PATH Train. He left behind two children aged five and six.

Perry said the charity's continued support has helped ensure her husband's sacrifice is remembered decades after his death while also providing practical assistance to her family.

Another recipient, Theresa Giammona, reflected on her family's long-standing connection to Swift.

She said her children became fans after seeing Swift perform at America's Camp in 2003, a programme created for children who lost family members in the 11 September 2001 terrorist attacks.

Giammona said she appreciated that Swift had continued supporting causes connected to families affected by those events.

The charity shared several additional messages from beneficiaries, each describing how ongoing financial support has helped families rebuild their lives after losing loved ones in public service. While the circumstances differed, many expressed appreciation not only for the donation itself but also for the attention it brought to the charity's work.

Donation Forms Part of Wider Charitable Giving

Answer The Call said the $2 million contribution 'will make a tangible difference' to the families it supports.

The donation forms part of a broader series of charitable gifts reportedly made by Swift and Kelce following their wedding, benefiting organisations across several sectors in the United States.

Although much of the public attention has focused on the size of the couple's overall charitable giving, Answer The Call chose instead to highlight the experiences of families directly affected by the contribution.

The organisation said sharing recipients' letters was intended to demonstrate how donations help sustain its long-term mission of supporting the families of first responders who made the ultimate sacrifice.

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Swift has previously supported disaster relief efforts, education initiatives, food banks and community organisations across the United States through both public and private donations. Kelce has also been involved in charitable work through his Eighty-Seven & Running Foundation, which supports underserved young people through education, mentoring and enrichment programmes.

Their latest contribution adds to those philanthropic efforts while directing attention to an organisation that has worked with New York first responder families for decades.

Neither Swift nor Kelce publicly commented on the donation beyond the announcement shared by the charity. However, Answer The Call said the response from recipients underscored the significance of continued support for families who continue living with the loss of loved ones many years after their deaths.

The organisation said the letters reflected the gratitude of beneficiaries whose lives have been supported through its programmes over generations, illustrating how charitable donations can continue making an impact long after the initial gift is made.