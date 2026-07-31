Former BYU running back Curtis Brown and his wife Kim are navigating an unimaginable reality this week following the tragic drowning of their two-year-old son, baby Haze. The toddler died at the family's home pool in Clovis, California, on 26 July, authorities confirmed, leaving behind devastated parents and four older siblings.

The news came after a relative urgently dialled 911 upon discovering the young boy unresponsive in the water. Emergency responders rushed him to a nearby hospital, where medical staff detected a brief, agonising flicker of a heartbeat before he slipped away. It is incredibly heavy stuff to process, especially considering the couple viewed Haze as their cherished miracle baby.

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Tragic Drowning Accident Claims Miracle Baby Haze

Clovis Police Department spokesman Ty Wood described the incident as an 'extremely unfortunate situation', a stark reminder of the fragile nature of life. He advised that adults should never let children swim unsupervised and stressed the importance of learning CPR while keeping rescue equipment nearby.

The grief enveloping the household is profound. Haze brought immense joy and light to a bustling home that includes his older brother Trey and triplets Cruze, Julie and Kash. According to close family friend Chandler Pearson, the older siblings felt as though another baby was waiting for them before Haze finally arrived, making his sudden absence a wildly disorienting shock to their daily routine.

Community Supports Curtis Brown Family Through GoFundMe

To help the family weather the immediate financial burden of funeral costs and other expenses, Pearson organised a dedicated fundraising campaign. The GoFundMe page has rapidly gained traction, raising more than $86,000 (£64,093) toward its $100,000 (£74,527) target as of Thursday. The page notes that the family has experienced an unimaginable loss, adding that no words can ease the heartbreak they currently face.

Pearson recently said that the couple is completely leaning on each other, their close friends and their faith right now. He admitted they are completely rocked and will be for quite some time. The broader athletic community has instinctively rallied around one of their own, offering quiet solidarity in the darkest of times.

Former BYU Football Standout Leaves Enduring Legacy

Former teammate John Beck shared the donation link, while ex-Cougars head coach Bronco Mendenhall is among dozens connected to the programme offering their support. For a generation of college football fans, the grieving father remains a deeply revered figure who systematically dismantled opposing defences.

Brown played for the Cougars from 2002 to 2006, truly breaking out in 2004 with 789 rushing yards and six touchdowns. He took total command the following year, leading the Mountain West Conference with 14 rushing touchdowns and 1,123 yards on 210 carries, alongside 454 receiving yards. Finishing his collegiate career with a staggering 3,241 rushing yards, 1,309 receiving yards and 36 touchdowns over 52 appearances, he held the school's rushing record until Harvey Unga surpassed it in 2009.

A brief stint in the NFL followed in 2007 when he signed with the Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted free agent, though he was released before the regular season after four preseason appearances. Today, those gridiron triumphs feel entirely detached from the quiet reality of a California home forever changed by loss.