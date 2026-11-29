Three Christian leaders in the United States have claimed that possible UFO disclosure in 2027 could form part of Satan's 'Great Deception'. Bishop Alan DiDio, Pastor Larry Ragland and evangelist Tony Merkel discussed their predictions during a podcast released on 24 November 2026.

Their warnings reportedly stem from private meetings earlier this year, during which religious figures discussed UFOs and their potential spiritual implications. The speakers argued that future claims about extraterrestrial life could challenge Christian beliefs.

Their discussion follows efforts by US President Donald Trump's administration to release government records concerning unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP). However, no official timetable confirming the extraordinary revelations anticipated by the religious leaders has been identified.

Christian Leaders Describe Private UFO Disclosure Meetings

DiDio, the founder of Revival Nation, discussed his expectations for 2027 during a podcast alongside Ragland and Merkel.

'We've gotten reports that 2027 is going to be a year of massive disclosure, particularly from the pastors' meeting that I was involved in,' DiDio said, as quoted by VICE.

According to reported accounts, Paul Bock, described as a former US Army Green Beret, helped organise the private gatherings alongside Merkel. DiDio reportedly attended two principal meetings, while Ragland participated in one.

Bock reportedly presented images purporting to depict unusual entities, including humanoid and squid-like figures. Neither the authenticity of the images nor the nature of what they allegedly depict has been independently established.

DiDio also suggested that discussions at one gathering may have influenced subsequent government disclosures. However, publicly available evidence reviewed for this article does not establish a connection between the meetings and the White House's transparency initiative.

On 8 May 2026, the Pentagon announced the initial release of government records under its Presidential Unsealing and Reporting System for UAP Encounters (PURSUE).

The programme aims to identify, review, declassify and publish government records relating to unexplained phenomena. Its purpose is to improve public access to previously undisclosed information.

The publication of these records, however, does not substantiate predictions about extraterrestrial encounters in 2027.

Why Christian Leaders Link 2027 UFO Disclosure to Spiritual Deception

During the podcast, the speakers explored how possible UFO revelations might affect Christians and their understanding of biblical teachings.

Their interpretation draws on their understanding of Scripture concerning spiritual deception and the end times. They warned that narratives surrounding extraterrestrial life could lead some believers to question their religious convictions.

The speakers encouraged Christians to read the Bible and strengthen their relationship with Jesus Christ rather than become consumed by speculation about alien life.

Ragland also referenced predictions attributed to John Ramirez, described in reports as a former CIA officer, concerning possible revelations in 2027. Such predictions do not establish that US intelligence agencies anticipate extraterrestrial encounters.

Merkel, meanwhile, recounted experiences he claimed to have had near Utah's Skinwalker Ranch. These included unusual lights and the movement of a shipping container that he said he could not explain.

His descriptions remain personal accounts rather than independently verified evidence of paranormal activity. The speakers' theological interpretation should not be understood as a position shared by Christianity as a whole.

NASA maintains that it has found no credible evidence of extraterrestrial life or evidence establishing that UAP are extraterrestrial in origin. The agency also says limited observational data makes investigating unexplained sightings difficult.

IBTimes UK cannot independently verify the reported details of the private meetings, the alleged paranormal encounters or the predictions concerning 2027.

While the US government's disclosure programme provides greater access to historical records, those documents do not substantiate the supernatural explanations advanced by the religious leaders.