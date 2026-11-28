A federal judge approved limited discovery on 24 November in a lawsuit over Truth Social's paid API service, allowing plaintiffs to seek communications involving White House aide Natalie Harp. The order concerns records held by Donald Trump's social media company and does not accuse Harp of misconduct.

Harp was already named as a defendant when US District Judge J. Paul Oetken authorised the requests. The Intercept Media and the Freedom of the Press Foundation brought the case against Trump, Harp, Daniel Scavino, the Executive Office of the President and the White House Office. They allege that the service violates the Constitution, a claim the court has not resolved.

Federal Judge Opens Discovery Into Truth Social Service

According to court documents obtained by OK!, the plaintiffs may seek information from Trump Media & Technology Group about how the paid API works. The permitted requests also cover whether subscribers receive faster access or archival benefits and which media companies use the service.

The scope extends to communications between Trump Media and the defendants, including Harp and Scavino. That provision places the White House aide's communications within the potential reach of discovery, but the order does not require her to testify or establish that she exchanged any particular messages with the company.

Oetken also authorised the questioning of company representatives under oath and subpoenas to third parties. He set a deadline of 29 January 2027 for discovery, giving the parties a defined period to pursue the limited information permitted by the order.

Why White House Communications Enter the Case

Scavino, another named defendant, previously oversaw Trump's social media operations and now serves as White House deputy chief of staff. The authorised requests concerning him and Harp sit alongside questions about access to Truth Social's paid service, rather than a finding about either official's conduct.

The plaintiffs are seeking to establish how the service operates and whether its subscribers receive particular advantages. Identifying media companies that use it forms part of the same inquiry. The judge's permission to seek those records does not confirm the plaintiffs' description of the service or decide whether their constitutional argument succeeds.

Those distinctions matter for Harp's position in the proceedings. Her name appears in the lawsuit and in the category of communications the plaintiffs may request, but the order neither accuses her of wrongdoing nor directs her to give evidence. What, if anything, the requested records reveal about exchanges involving her remains unresolved.

Pending Motions Frame the Discovery Deadline

The plaintiffs applied for a preliminary injunction on 31 August. The defendants moved to dismiss the complaint on 30 October. Both requests remain pending, so Oetken has yet to decide whether the constitutional claims can proceed.

Trump Media opposed the injunction request through an amicus brief and submitted a declaration supporting its position. In considering discovery, Oetken weighed the merits of the case, the burden of producing information and the risk that delay could harm the plaintiffs.

He permitted a limited process despite the defendants' efforts to delay the schedule and pause discovery. The decision gives the plaintiffs a route to records about the paid API and possible communications with administration officials while the larger legal questions await a ruling. The discovery period is due to conclude on 29 January 2027.