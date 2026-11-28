US President Donald Trump shared a digitally altered image inspired by The Godfather on Truth Social on Thanksgiving, Thursday, 26 November, in an apparent warning to Democrats preparing to take control of Congress in January 2027.

Captioned 'Veto Corleone', the image depicts Trump wearing a black dinner jacket, sitting beside a cat and holding an oversized red stamp marked 'VETO'. The meme echoes his recent remarks about using presidential veto powers to block legislation backed by his political opponents.

Republicans lost their majorities in both the House of Representatives and the Senate during the 3 November midterm elections. The results will leave Trump facing a Democratic-controlled Congress for the remaining two years of his presidential term.

Although Trump has warned that he intends to reject legislation passed by the incoming Congress, he has also indicated a willingness to negotiate with Democrats on certain policy issues, including healthcare.

Donald Trump Invokes The Godfather Amid Congressional Power Shift

The caption plays on the name of Vito Corleone, the fictional Mafia patriarch introduced in Mario Puzo's 1969 novel, The Godfather. Marlon Brando portrayed the character in Francis Ford Coppola's 1972 film adaptation, while Robert De Niro played a younger Corleone in The Godfather Part II, released in 1974.

The Thanksgiving image recalls the original film's opening sequence, in which Corleone receives visitors seeking favours. The oversized veto stamp introduces a political reference to the president's constitutional authority.

Trump discussed the prospect of using that authority before the midterms during an interview with Miranda Devine for the Pod Force One podcast. He indicated that he would use presidential vetoes to resist Democratic legislation if Republicans lost control of Congress.

🚨 JUST IN: President Trump just dropped this absolute banger



“Veto Corleone” 🔥



He has the cards, he has the pen! pic.twitter.com/cXwJhYSXi1 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 26, 2026

The president returned to the theme on Election Day, posting an image of a red baseball cap emblazoned with the word 'VETO'.

Under the US Constitution, the president can veto bills passed by Congress and presented for approval. However, lawmakers can override a presidential veto with a two-thirds majority vote in each chamber.

Democratic control of both chambers will also give the party greater influence over legislative priorities, committee leadership and congressional oversight of the Trump administration.

Donald Trump Signals Willingness To Negotiate on Healthcare

Despite his warnings about vetoing Democratic legislation, Trump has identified healthcare as a potential area for cooperation with the incoming congressional majority.

In an interview with the New York Post published on 24 November, the president said he intended to meet Michigan's Democratic senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed to discuss a Medicare for All proposal.

El-Sayed has suggested rebranding the proposed universal healthcare programme as 'Trumpcare'. Trump described the incoming senator as 'a smart guy' and expressed willingness to discuss the initiative.

Addressing his broader approach to the incoming Congress, Trump said: 'I'm just going to veto everything there is, and then at some point I think they're going to want to negotiate.'

His remarks indicated that he expects presidential vetoes to encourage negotiations between his administration and Democratic lawmakers.

The incoming congressional term begins on 3 January 2027, when Democrats will assume control of both chambers. While Trump's willingness to meet El-Sayed presents a possible opening for bipartisan healthcare discussions, no agreement or formal commitment to adopt Medicare for All was announced during the interview.