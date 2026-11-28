Three Christian leaders say a private meeting in Tennessee in February 2026 led them to expect major US UFO disclosures in 2027.

Bishop Alan DiDio, Pastor Larry Ragland and evangelist Tony Merkel discussed the prediction on the Revival Nation Podcast. They suggested it could involve encounters with unexplained objects or beings.

The men said the gathering included religious leaders and people they understood to have government connections. The Daily Mail said it could not independently confirm the meeting or verify photographs allegedly shown to attendees. No government official has publicly confirmed the pastors' account.

The Department of War has released declassified Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) records, but that programme does not confirm a separate 2027 disclosure timetable.

What the Pastors Say They Heard About UFO Disclosure

DiDio described disclosure as an unfolding process. 'I think this is just getting warmed up, especially in regard to what we heard about 2027,' he said.

Merkel said attendees were led to believe that 'the faucet is going to get turned on' next year. He said this meant Americans could receive what he considered definitive evidence of extraterrestrial life and encounter unusual objects or beings.

'I think people are going to start experiencing the information they've been receiving. And I think those two things are probably going to go hand in hand,' Merkel said.

The claims reportedly stem from a presentation by retired US Army Green Beret Paul Bock at a remote Tennessee Airbnb. The Daily Mail said Bock discussed an independent UFO investigation and possible links with Scripture.

Bock reportedly described photographs he obtained as showing 'hyperdimensional' creatures, including squid-like and humanoid figures. The Daily Mail said it could not verify the images. Their appearance and alleged origins remain unconfirmed.

What the Latest UFO Files Actually Establish

The Department of War began publishing declassified UAP records on 8 May 2026. Its eighth release followed on 20 November and included the BAASS Ten-Month Report, July 2009. The 538-page document was prepared by private contractor Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Space Studies. Further records are due on a rolling basis.

The report records investigations into alleged anomalous activity at a Utah ranch. It documents contractor observations and interpretations, but does not establish extraterrestrial activity or an officially authorised search for ghosts or monsters.

The All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) discussed the wider Advanced Aerospace Weapon System Applications Program in its 2024 historical review. It said the programme examined reports of 'shadow figures' and 'creatures' at a Utah property. The Defense Intelligence Agency did not seek or specifically authorise that paranormal research, although a DIA employee managed the contractor's agreement. The broader programme ended in 2012.

AARO said in a September 2025 information paper that it had found no evidence of extraterrestrial beings or technology to date. Most UAP reports were eventually attributed to ordinary objects, including balloons, satellites and birds. An unexplained sighting is not proof of an extraterrestrial origin.

The forecast also drew questions on Reddit's r/UFOs community. A Reddit discussion had attracted hundreds of votes by 28 November. Commenters questioned the lack of evidence and asked why 2027 had been singled out. That reaction does not verify the claims.

The private meeting, Bock's photographs and the alleged sources behind the forecast remain unverified. Neither the Department of War nor AARO has confirmed a 2027 timetable or predicted public encounters with extraterrestrial beings. The forecast remains the pastors' interpretation of information they say was shared privately.