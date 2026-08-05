Mark Ruffalo has revealed how a vivid dream warning him he had a brain tumour prompted him to seek medical attention, leading doctors to discover a golf ball-sized mass behind his left ear.

The actor's account has resurfaced after clips from his 2024 appearance on the SmartLess podcast were widely shared in a Facebook post, introducing the story to a new audience.

The Marvel star said the dream came while his wife, Sunrise Coigney, was close to giving birth to their son, Keen, and prompted him to seek medical advice despite experiencing only what he believed was a routine ear infection.

SmartLess Podcast Dream Prompted Medical Check

Speaking on the SmartLess podcast, Ruffalo said the dream 'wasn't like any other' he had experienced.

'It was just like, "You have a brain tumour." It wasn't even a voice, it was just pure knowledge. "You have a brain tumour, and you have to deal with it immediately,"' he recalled.

Although the actor said he had no symptoms beyond an ear infection, he woke with what he described as a 'sense of doom.' The feeling was strong enough that he decided to speak with the production doctor while filming The Last Castle, who arranged for a CT scan.

Doctors Found Golf Ball-Sized Brain Tumour

The scan revealed what Ruffalo recalled was a golf ball-sized mass behind his left ear.

'She says, "You have a mass behind your left ear the size of a golf ball, and we don't know what it is. We can't tell until it's biopsied,"' he said.

Doctors were initially unable to determine whether the growth was benign or cancerous, leaving Ruffalo waiting for biopsy results while preparing to become a father for the first time. The biopsy later confirmed it was a benign brain tumour, allowing surgeons to proceed with treatment.

Ruffalo Delayed Telling Wife About the Diagnosis

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At the time of the diagnosis, Sunrise Coigney was only days away from giving birth to the couple's first child.

Ruffalo has said he chose not to tell his wife immediately because he did not want to add further stress during the final stage of her pregnancy. Instead, he waited until the night before meeting a neurologist to discuss his treatment options before sharing the news with her.

Surgery Left Ruffalo Deaf in One Ear

The actor underwent surgery shortly after Keen's birth.

Although the operation successfully removed the tumour, Ruffalo has said it left him with permanent hearing loss in his left ear. He also experienced temporary facial paralysis following the procedure before gradually regaining movement during his recovery.

In previous interviews, Ruffalo identified the tumour as an acoustic neuroma, a non-cancerous growth that develops on the nerve connecting the inner ear to the brain. He later returned to acting, although the hearing loss in his left ear remains permanent.

Why Mark Ruffalo's Interview Is Trending Again

The interview has regained attention after a Facebook post highlighted Ruffalo's account of his brain tumour diagnosis from his 2024 appearance on the SmartLess podcast.

The post references comments Ruffalo originally made about the dream that prompted him to seek medical advice before doctors discovered the tumour. There has been no new health update from the actor.