The murder of influencer César Gastélum in Culiacán, Sinaloa has reignited debate over the rise of so-called narco influencers. His death was caught on camera Tuesday evening. Two men on a motorcycle calmly approached Gastélum, who was live streaming with his friends outside a fast-food restaurant in Tres Ríos. As his two companions tried to move away, Gastélum was shot at close range.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum addressed Gastélum's murder. In a press conference, she said: 'The investigation will be carried out to stop those responsible.' Authorities are looking at possible links to local cartels in their investigation as Sinaloa has become an epicentre of violence.

The Rise of Narco Influencers

There is a growing number of narco influencers in Mexico who glorify cartel life by showing off power, luxury items and a high-end lifestyle. One notable case is Nicole Pardo, who was kidnapped outside a shopping mall in Culiacán in January 2026.

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Pardo was missing for a few days before she was later rescued and confirmed safe by the Sinaloa Attorney General's Office. Her kidnapping left so many questions unanswered about whether such incidents are staged for content or linked to cartel disputes.

Gastélum's Online Persona

Gastélum, however, was not necessarily a narco influencer. Just like other content creators, he shared OOTD (outfit of the day) videos, tried new food and beverage trends, and shared glimpses of his personal life. But what he is really known for is making funny skits and videos.

At the time of his murder, he was wearing an orange outfit with a thermal delivery backpack. It was not strange for Gastélum, as he previously shared many TikToks of himself in a priest's garb. He had more than 700,000 followers on TikTok (@cesargastelum04) with over 24 million likes.

His TikTok and Instagram accounts were flooded with messages from fans and friends who were saddened by his untimely demise. While Gastélum occasionally referenced the Sinaloa Cartel in his streams or videos, his primary reputation was a comedic content creator rather than a cartel promoter.

The Sinaloa Cartel Faction

No arrests have been made in Gastélum's death but police are looking at CCTV footage along the route taken by the gunman and the motorcycle driver. Forensic experts have also collected and are examining the cartridge casings found in the scene.

The non-profit think tank InSight Crime described the Sinaloa Cartel as 'the largest and most powerful drug trafficking organisation in the Western Hemisphere.' It has a vast network of some of Mexico's most prominent drug lords, but infighting has led to warring factions.

Narco influencers often amplify the cartel lifestyle to attract young audiences. But promoting one faction risks angering another, sometimes with fatal consequences.

Previous Cases of Violence

Gastélum's murder is not an isolated incident. In May 2025, Mexican beauty influencer Valeria Marquez was shot dead inside her beauty salon while broadcasting on TikTok live. Rumours suggested that her ex-boyfriend, who was allegedly the son of a cartel leader, ordered the hit following a domestic issue.