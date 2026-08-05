The arrest of D4vd friend Neo Langston has sparked social media debate surrounding the Celeste Rivas Hernandez case after his reported detention and involvement as a grand jury witness became the latest development in the investigation.

Langston's arrest drew attention after reports linked him to a witness matter connected to the Celeste Rivas Hernandez investigation. The development prompted viral reactions online, with users discussing his connection to D4vd and his reported role as a grand jury witness.

However, Langston has not been charged in connection with Rivas Hernandez's death. His legal representatives have maintained that he played no role in the crime.

Langston Arrested Amid Celeste Rivas Investigation

Langston, also known online as NeoTheAsian, was reportedly arrested in Montana after authorities issued a warrant related to his failure to appear as a witness connected to the D4vd investigation.

He was later returned to Los Angeles, where reports stated he appeared before a grand jury connected to the case.

The development followed the wider inquiry into Celeste Rivas Hernandez's death, after her remains were reportedly discovered inside a Tesla registered to D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke.

The arrest was linked to his reported witness status, not a public criminal charge in the case.

Internet Reacts To Langston Arrest News

The Neo Langston arrest news quickly spread online, with users sharing questions, reactions and theories about the latest development.

Some commenters focused on his appearance in connection with the arrest, with one user writing, 'Why he smiling like he's happy to get a mugshot,' while another asked, 'Why did he need two chainsaws...'

Others discussed the legal situation surrounding Langston. One comment stated, 'Neo Langston (the streamer known as NeoTheAsian) has not been charged with involvement in the death of Celeste Rivas Hernandez, though he was arrested and subpoenaed as a grand jury witness. His attorney has explicitly stated that Neo played no part in the crime.'

The comment received further reactions, including one user replying, 'sending prayers to d4vds family, free d4vd.'

Online Speculation Grows Around D4vd Case

While some users discussed confirmed details, others shared unverified theories about Langston's connection to the case.

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One commenter alleged, 'Its not that he's afraid its that he help David, and dont want to testify cause him and David are lovers.'

Another wrote, 'I've been saying from the beginning, that best friend was involved. I believe he helped David.'

Other users questioned whether additional people could become involved in future developments, with comments including, 'Now we wait for Aysie get arrested next?' and 'There parents need to be arrested too.'

Some reactions criticised the discussion itself, with one user writing, '0/10 ragebait, no showers taken.'

Those claims have not been independently verified. Langston has not been publicly charged in connection with Rivas Hernandez's death.

Langston Appears Before Grand Jury

Following his arrest, Langston reportedly appeared before a Los Angeles grand jury as part of the ongoing Celeste Rivas case update.

Grand jury proceedings are typically conducted privately, meaning details about testimony or evidence presented during the process have not been made public.

The appearance does not indicate that Langston has been accused of wrongdoing, and authorities have not publicly released details about any information he may have provided.

Celeste Rivas Case Continues To Draw Attention

The Celeste Rivas Hernandez case remains under review as authorities continue their work, while developments involving people connected to D4vd continue to generate social media reactions.

Langston's arrest has fuelled online discussion, although authorities have not publicly released further details.