Mexican authorities have arrested alleged cartel leader Ramón Ángel Álvarez Ayala in connection with the investigation into the fatal shooting of beauty influencer Valeria Márquez, who was killed while livestreaming on TikTok from her salon in May 2025.

Federal Security Secretary Omar García Harfuch confirmed the arrest on Thursday, saying the operation followed a pursuit involving security forces. Authorities said one member of Álvarez Ayala's security detail was killed during the operation.

The arrest marks one of the biggest developments in the investigation since Márquez, 23, was shot inside her salon, Blossom the Beauty Lounge, in Zapopan, Jalisco, during a livestream watched by hundreds of viewers. Authorities have not yet announced whether Álvarez Ayala has entered a plea or responded publicly to the allegations.

Investigators Link Arrest to Influencer Murder Investigation

According to Mexican authorities, investigators believe the killing may have been connected to Márquez's previous relationship with Francisco Álvarez, who officials identify as the son of Álvarez Ayala.

Investigators allege Márquez had recently ended the relationship before her death. García Harfuch said authorities believe Álvarez Ayala made threats against the influencer in the days leading up to the shooting.

Those allegations form part of the ongoing criminal investigation and have not yet been tested in court. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify investigators' account of the alleged motive, and the case remains subject to legal proceedings.

Officials have also confirmed that Francisco Álvarez has not been arrested and remains wanted in connection with the investigation.

Fatal Shooting Captured During TikTok Livestream

Márquez's death attracted international attention because the attack unfolded during a live broadcast. According to investigators, a gunman arrived at the salon posing as a delivery driver before entering the premises.

Moments before the shooting, Márquez appeared to notice someone outside the business. 'They're coming,' she told viewers during the livestream.

Authorities allege the suspect then entered the salon and opened fire before fleeing the scene. The livestream continued briefly after the shooting, capturing the immediate aftermath before the broadcast ended.

Footage from the attack spread rapidly across social media platforms, prompting widespread calls for justice and renewed debate about violence targeting women in Mexico. Investigators have not publicly identified the suspected gunman, who remains at large.

Márquez Had Spoken Publicly About Safety Concerns

In the weeks before her death, Márquez had spoken openly with followers about concerns for her personal safety.

During previous livestreams, she reportedly said that if anything happened to her or members of her family, responsibility should be directed towards her former partner. She also described an incident involving an unidentified masked courier attempting to deliver an unsolicited package to her salon.

At the time, Márquez questioned the circumstances surrounding the delivery and suggested it had made her uneasy. Authorities have not publicly confirmed whether that incident formed part of the alleged planning for the attack.

In separate livestreams, Márquez also spoke about changing aspects of her personal life and distancing herself from people she believed were having a negative influence on her. Those remarks have received renewed attention following developments in the investigation.

Authorities Continue Search for Remaining Suspects

The arrest of Álvarez Ayala does not conclude the investigation. According to García Harfuch, authorities continue searching for Francisco Álvarez as well as the suspected gunman who allegedly carried out the shooting. Officials have not disclosed whether additional arrests are expected.

During Thursday's announcement, García Harfuch also linked Álvarez Ayala's criminal organisation, known as Los Rs, to other violent crimes under investigation. Among those cases is the killing of Uruapan Mayor Carlos Manzo, who was fatally shot during a Day of the Dead celebration.

Authorities said the mayor's murder and Márquez's killing remain separate criminal investigations, although they allege members of the same criminal organisation were involved. Those allegations also remain before the courts.

Cartel Already Under International Scrutiny

Los Rs has previously attracted attention from both Mexican and US authorities because of its alleged involvement in organised crime. The criminal organisation has been linked by authorities to drug trafficking, extortion and other serious offences.

US officials have previously identified several Mexican criminal organisations, including groups allegedly connected to Los Rs, as priorities in efforts to combat fentanyl trafficking and organised crime operating across the border.

Even with Thursday's arrest, investigators acknowledge significant questions remain unanswered. Authorities have yet to recover the alleged murder weapon, the suspected gunman has not been apprehended, and prosecutors continue working to establish the full chain of events leading to Márquez's death.

For Márquez's family and followers, the arrest represents a significant development, but not the end of the case. Prosecutors must still present their evidence in court, while investigators continue searching for the remaining suspects they believe were involved in one of Mexico's most widely watched social media murders.