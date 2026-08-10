It took only seconds for the livestream to turn deadly. César Gastélum was livestreaming with two friends when two helmeted individuals approached on a motorcycle and opened fire. The influencer was shot in the head during the livestream, according to reports.

Gastélum had built an audience of more than 600,000 TikTok followers. His killing was the latest in a string of violent deaths involving social media personalities and content creators in Mexico, particularly in Sinaloa.

Fame Can Put a Target on Your Back

Gastélum's death underscores how social-media personalities can become caught up in Mexico's wider violence. He was killed amid an ongoing power struggle between rival Sinaloa Cartel factions, a conflict that also coincided with the reported deaths of at least nine influencers in the state.

Security analyst Chris Dalby has described the growing influence of organised crime over online spaces as a form of 'cartelisation' of the internet. Influencers can give criminal groups access to audiences of thousands or even millions, providing a powerful way to promote their image and reach the public. That visibility can carry deadly risks.

Influencers, Cartels, and the Dark Side of Online Fame

A perceived allegiance to one cartel faction can also put a creator at risk from its rivals. Gastélum's social media posts reportedly alluded to a criminal faction, according to Mexican authorities, who are investigating whether his online activity was connected to his killing. However, no motive has been confirmed.

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'Influencers have become unofficial aggrandisers of the cartel lifestyle,' Dalby said. The connection also involves money. US authorities have accused some musicians and online personalities of helping move or conceal cartel funds through legitimate-looking businesses. Dalby has also pointed to businesses such as restaurants and other commercial ventures as potential vehicles for disguising illicit funds.

When Violence Goes Viral

Gastélum was shot and killed while livestreaming in Culiacán, Sinaloa, on 4 August 2026, putting the attack directly in front of an audience watching online. More than a year earlier, 23-year-old beauty influencer Valeria Márquez was killed in a similar on-camera attack while livestreaming from her salon in Zapopan, Jalisco.

Other influencers in Sinaloa have also been victims of violence. 22-year-old Agustín Paul, known online as 'El Pinky', was found dead with his hands and feet tied. His death came a day after threats were issued against musicians and an influencer in the region.

'Influencers are seeking clout because they know that being associated with cartels, or talking about cartels, or talking about specific guys gets you follows — and they pay the price for that,' Dalby said.

A Creator Economy Under Threat

Organised crime continues to drive deadly violence in parts of Mexico, particularly in areas affected by cartel conflict. Social media personalities face added risks because their content can spread to hundreds of thousands of people within minutes, while livestreams and photographs can reveal their locations, relationships or perceived allegiances.

Mexican authorities are investigating Gastélum's killing, while President Claudia Sheinbaum has called for those responsible to be brought to justice. His death highlights a disturbing reality for creators operating in areas affected by cartel violence: a large online audience can bring visibility, but that visibility can also expose creators to unwanted attention and potential danger.