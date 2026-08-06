The final social media posts shared by Mexican influencer César Gastélum have taken on new significance after he was shot dead while livestreaming in Culiacán.

The fatal attack unfolded in front of viewers outside a fast-food restaurant, leaving followers searching for answers about the circumstances surrounding his death.

As police continue investigating the killing, photos from Gastélum's final months offer a glimpse into the life he documented online before it ended in tragedy.

What Happened to César Gastélum?

César Gastélum was fatally shot on Tuesday evening while livestreaming with two friends outside a fast food restaurant in the Tres Ríos district of Culiacán, the capital of the Mexican state of Sinaloa. According to authorities, two men arrived on a motorbike and approached the group. One of the suspects then shot Gastélum at close range before both men fled the scene.

At the time of the attack, Gastélum and his companions were wearing bright orange jackets and bags commonly associated with food delivery drivers. Local media reported that the clothing initially led officers to believe the victim was a delivery worker before officials later confirmed he was the well-known Mexican influencer.

The livestream was abruptly interrupted by the shooting, with footage of the incident quickly spreading across social media and prompting widespread public reaction.

Police Continue Investigating the Shooting

Investigators secured the area shortly after the shooting and began collecting forensic evidence. Police and forensic specialists are examining cartridge cases recovered from the scene while reviewing CCTV footage in an effort to identify the attackers.

No arrests have been announced, and the two suspects remain at large after fleeing on the motorbike.

Authorities have not disclosed a motive for the killing. Officials have also not confirmed whether César Gastélum had received threats before the attack, leaving investigators to pursue multiple lines of inquiry as the case continues.

Who Was Mexican Influencer César Gastélum?

César Gastélum built a substantial audience on TikTok, where he amassed more than 500,000 followers through comedy videos and light-hearted content.

Away from his short-form videos, the Mexican influencer regularly shared photographs on Instagram featuring holidays, nights out with friends and luxury vehicles.

His online posts documented a lifestyle that attracted a growing fan base and helped establish his presence across multiple social media platforms.

Many of those images, now widely circulated following his death, capture the final months of his life and have become part of the public conversation surrounding the case.

Previous Influencer Killings Highlight Security Concerns

Read more Who Was César Gastélum? Mexican TikTok Influencer Shot Dead Outside KFC During a Delivery Livestream Who Was César Gastélum? Mexican TikTok Influencer Shot Dead Outside KFC During a Delivery Livestream

Gastélum is not the first Mexican social media personality to lose his life in a high-profile attack.

Last year, 23-year-old influencer Valeria Márquez was shot dead while livestreaming from a beauty salon, another case that attracted widespread international attention.

Gastélum had also previously shared an image of himself visiting the grave of influencer Leobardo Aispuro, better known online as 'El Gordo Peruci.' Aispuro was shot dead in December 2024. Police at the time said his killing may have been linked to the rivalry between two factions of the Sinaloa cartel.

There is currently no evidence linking Gastélum's death to Aispuro's killing.

Sinaloa Violence Remains Under Scrutiny

The killing has once again drawn attention to ongoing violence in Sinaloa, where security conditions have deteriorated since a split between the Los Chapitos and La Mayiza factions in September 2024.

Although the region has experienced sustained conflict, authorities have not linked César Gastélum's fatal shooting to organised crime.

For now, investigators continue reviewing evidence and searching for the two suspects who fled the scene, while the death of the Mexican influencer remains under active investigation.