César Gastélum Mexican social media personality
Mexican influencer César Gastélum Instagram/César Gastélum

The final social media posts shared by Mexican influencer César Gastélum have taken on new significance after he was shot dead while livestreaming in Culiacán.

The fatal attack unfolded in front of viewers outside a fast-food restaurant, leaving followers searching for answers about the circumstances surrounding his death.

As police continue investigating the killing, photos from Gastélum's final months offer a glimpse into the life he documented online before it ended in tragedy.

What Happened to César Gastélum?

César Gastélum was fatally shot on Tuesday evening while livestreaming with two friends outside a fast food restaurant in the Tres Ríos district of Culiacán, the capital of the Mexican state of Sinaloa. According to authorities, two men arrived on a motorbike and approached the group. One of the suspects then shot Gastélum at close range before both men fled the scene.

César Gastélum Mexican social media personality
César Gastélum shot dead while livestreaming in Culiacán. Instagram/César Gastélum
César Gastélum shot
César Gastélum was fatally shot on Tuesday. Instagram/César Gastélum

At the time of the attack, Gastélum and his companions were wearing bright orange jackets and bags commonly associated with food delivery drivers. Local media reported that the clothing initially led officers to believe the victim was a delivery worker before officials later confirmed he was the well-known Mexican influencer.

César Gastélum Mexican social media personality
Gastélum and his companions were wearing bright orange jackets. Instagram/César Gastélum

The livestream was abruptly interrupted by the shooting, with footage of the incident quickly spreading across social media and prompting widespread public reaction.

Police Continue Investigating the Shooting

Investigators secured the area shortly after the shooting and began collecting forensic evidence. Police and forensic specialists are examining cartridge cases recovered from the scene while reviewing CCTV footage in an effort to identify the attackers.

César Gastélum Mexican social media personality
The livestream was abruptly interrupted by the shooting. Instagram/César Gastélum
César Gastélum Mexican social media personality
No arrests have been announced, and the two suspects remain at large. Instagram/César Gastélum

No arrests have been announced, and the two suspects remain at large after fleeing on the motorbike.

Authorities have not disclosed a motive for the killing. Officials have also not confirmed whether César Gastélum had received threats before the attack, leaving investigators to pursue multiple lines of inquiry as the case continues.

Who Was Mexican Influencer César Gastélum?

César Gastélum built a substantial audience on TikTok, where he amassed more than 500,000 followers through comedy videos and light-hearted content.

César Gastélum Mexican social media personality
César Gastélum amassed more than 500,000 followers through comedy videos. Instagram/César Gastélum
César Gastélum Mexican social media personality
The Mexican influencer regularly shared photographs on Instagram. Instagram/César Gastélum

Away from his short-form videos, the Mexican influencer regularly shared photographs on Instagram featuring holidays, nights out with friends and luxury vehicles.

His online posts documented a lifestyle that attracted a growing fan base and helped establish his presence across multiple social media platforms.

César Gastélum Mexican social media personality
His online posts documented a lifestyle that attracted a growing fan base. Instagram/César Gastélum
César Gastélum Mexican social media personality
Gastélum is not the first Mexican social media personality to lose their life in a high-profile attack. Instagram/César Gastélum

Many of those images, now widely circulated following his death, capture the final months of his life and have become part of the public conversation surrounding the case.

Previous Influencer Killings Highlight Security Concerns

Gastélum is not the first Mexican social media personality to lose his life in a high-profile attack.

Last year, 23-year-old influencer Valeria Márquez was shot dead while livestreaming from a beauty salon, another case that attracted widespread international attention.

Gastélum had also previously shared an image of himself visiting the grave of influencer Leobardo Aispuro, better known online as 'El Gordo Peruci.' Aispuro was shot dead in December 2024. Police at the time said his killing may have been linked to the rivalry between two factions of the Sinaloa cartel.

There is currently no evidence linking Gastélum's death to Aispuro's killing.

Sinaloa Violence Remains Under Scrutiny

The killing has once again drawn attention to ongoing violence in Sinaloa, where security conditions have deteriorated since a split between the Los Chapitos and La Mayiza factions in September 2024.

Although the region has experienced sustained conflict, authorities have not linked César Gastélum's fatal shooting to organised crime.

For now, investigators continue reviewing evidence and searching for the two suspects who fled the scene, while the death of the Mexican influencer remains under active investigation.

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