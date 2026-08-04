Mexican authorities have arrested a cartel member linked to CJNG over the killing of 23-year-old beauty influencer Valeria Marquez, who was shot dead while livestreaming to thousands of TikTok followers in 2025.

Prosecutors now allege the murder stemmed from her relationship with the suspect's son, claiming he played a role in orchestrating the attack after their breakup.

Influencer Valeria Márquez was killed inside her beauty salon in Zapopan, Jalisco, on 13 May 2025, as she continued speaking to viewers during a live broadcast.

Moments later, a man entered the premises and opened fire. The attack was captured in real time and quickly circulated online.

Read more 10 Photos of Valeria Marquez: Beauty Influencer Shot Dead on TikTok Live After Cartel Romance 10 Photos of Valeria Marquez: Beauty Influencer Shot Dead on TikTok Live After Cartel Romance

Cartel Figure Arrested Over Influencer Murder

Ramón Ángel Álvarez Ayala, also known as 'EI R1,' was arrested during a federal operation in Jalisco on 30 July, according to reports. He is described as a senior Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) figure and has also been accused by Mexican authorities of involvement in the assassination of Uruapan mayor Carlos Manzo, who was killed in November 2025 during a Day of the Dead festival.

Investigators now say Álvarez Ayala was allegedly connected to Márquez's killing through his son, Francisco Álvarez. Prosecutors claim Francisco had been in a relationship with the influencer and that the split was followed by threats against her.

Authorities allege the son requested the killing and that his father helped arrange the attack. Francisco has not been arrested and remains wanted, according to current reports.

Fatal Attack During Livestream

The attack on Márquez happened in May 2025. A masked man reportedly went to her salon claiming to have an expensive gift for her, and later returned with another man asking whether Márquez was there.

Márquez appeared uneasy during her livestream after learning that people had been searching for her.

During her broadcast, which tens of thousands of viewers were tuned in to, the perpetrator entered her salon and shot Márquez in the head and chest shortly after he could be heard in the background asking Márquez if she was Valeria. The influencer then collapsed onto the table, while a woman appeared to rush over and end the livestream.

Major Twist from New Arrest

The latest investigation has led to the arrest of a suspected gunman, Jalisco prosecutors reportedly detained Iván Martín N. following a search in San Juan de Ocotán, where authorities seized weapons, mobile phones and identification documents. Investigators allege he played a role before, during and after the attack.

The case development represents a significant change from the early stages of the investigation, when Márquez's murder generated widespread speculation about who ordered the attack and why. Prosecutors initially treated the killing as a possible femicide and said they were investigating whether it was a targeted assassination.

Mystery Around Motive Continues

Authorities now say Márquez's former relationship with Francisco Álvarez is central to their theory, although the allegations have yet to be tested in court and the son remains at large. Álvarez Ayala's arrest is significant beyond the influencer case.

Mexican security officials have previously identified him as a key figure in the investigation into Manzo's assassination, while reports have linked him to a criminal faction operation within the CJNG.

The arrest therefore places the Márquez investigation within a wider crackdown on one of Mexico's most powerful criminal organisations.