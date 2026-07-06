New Yorkers who linked recent power outages to Taylor Swift's wedding to Travis Kelce have been told there is no connection, after New York energy provider Con Edison said the high-profile event did not contribute to disruptions across the city.

The company issued the clarification on Sunday, 5 July, following online speculation that the wedding, reportedly held at Madison Square Garden in Midtown Manhattan on Friday, had strained the electricity grid.

Concerns over electricity demand had already been building before the celebrity wedding. Con Edison, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, and the New York Independent System Operator had all urged residents to conserve electricity in recent days because of repair work in the northwest Bronx and reduced operating reserves across parts of the city.

Those requests came amid heightened pressure on the network rather than in response to any single event.

Swift-Kelce's Wedding Has No Role in NY Blackouts

The online rumours gathered pace after some residents claimed they experienced outages on or around the day of Swift's reported wedding. While the ceremony itself reportedly unfolded without disruption, attention quickly shifted to whether an event attracting such significant public interest could have affected the city's electricity supply.

New York: it's hot out there, and the power grid is working overtime to keep us cool.



Set your AC to 78 degrees, turn off lights/electronics you're not using, and unplug what you can.



Our City is doing its part too: maintaining the 78 degrees rule in our buildings,… — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) July 1, 2026

Con Edison rejected that suggestion outright.

Speaking to Norwood News, a company spokesperson said the wedding 'absolutely did not' contribute to power outages across New York City. The response was unequivocal and marked the utility's first direct public rebuttal of the claims circulating online.

Read more NYPD Union Boss Said Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Should Have Had Their Wedding in Pennsylvania NYPD Union Boss Said Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Should Have Had Their Wedding in Pennsylvania

The spokesperson explained that New York City's electrical system operates through 65 independent underground networks serving the five boroughs. Each network relies on its own high-voltage feeders and underground transformers, meaning electricity cannot simply be redirected from one area of the city to another when demand rises elsewhere.

That design is central to why the company says the wedding could not have affected the wider grid.

According to Con Edison, neighbourhoods such as Norwood and Bedford Park are served by several networks. If one feeder experiences a problem, there is often no direct impact on customers because the surrounding network continues operating. During periods of extreme heat, the company also suspends scheduled maintenance that would normally require feeders to be taken offline, limiting work to emergency repairs.

The spokesperson added that around 87 per cent of the city's electricity network is located underground.

Taylor Swift Wedding Coincided With Calls to Conserve Energy

Con Edison said requests for residents to reduce electricity use between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. were part of standard procedures when networks come under pressure during periods of high demand.

The company stressed that conserving electricity primarily benefits customers sharing the same local network rather than the city as a whole through redirected power. Even so, widespread participation reduces strain across multiple neighbourhoods and supports overall grid stability.

Residents were also encouraged to lower energy use through practical measures such as keeping heavy curtains closed to reduce indoor heat, which can lessen reliance on air conditioning while helping to lower electricity bills.

Separate weather-related problems also affected parts of the region over the weekend. Con Edison said multiple trees had fallen in Westchester County and other affected areas following heavy rain on Saturday night, with crews working to remove them safely and restore service where necessary.

The Grand New York Wedding

Although the power rumours attracted attention online, the wedding itself prompted several more positive stories across New York. The Empire State Building was illuminated in blue on Friday evening as a tribute to Swift, a nod to the colour associated with her album 1989, which includes the song 'Welcome to New York'.

Ahead of the reported ceremony, Swift and Kelce were also said to have donated a combined $26 million (approximately £19.2 million) to 20 charities across the United States, including food banks and Dolly Parton's Imagination Library. Reports indicated each contributed $13 million (approximately £9.6 million), reflecting Swift's long-standing association with the number 13. Fans also spent the weekend supporting charities, including New York Cares, through separate fundraising efforts.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have donated $26 million to at least 20 charities ahead of their wedding — ranging from food banks, animal cruelty organization, educational programs and children’s hospitals.



(https://t.co/OYtRLVP75i) pic.twitter.com/OEebb7ldm2 — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 2, 2026

Con Edison's clarification is unlikely to silence every social media post linking the wedding to power problems, but the company maintains the facts are straightforward. Based on its explanation of how New York City's electrical infrastructure operates, the reported wedding and the outages were unrelated.