New Jersey Republican congressman Tom Kean Jr has ended months of speculation over his sudden disappearance from Capitol Hill, revealing he was hospitalised for depression. The 57-year-old had been absent from the House of Representatives for 142 days, missing more than 140 votes during that stretch.

Kean addressed colleagues on the House floor on his return this week, offering his first detailed explanation for the gap. His district is widely regarded as a swing seat, with a history of flipping between the two parties from election to election, which means his health and his absence carry political weight beyond his own constituency.

A Diagnosis Kept Private

'I was given the diagnosis of depression,' Kean told the chamber. 'It is physical, it is emotional and, until you've experienced it yourself, it is difficult to fully understand how powerful this illness can be.'

He said he had entered hospital several months ago for testing related to health concerns. At the time, he 'did not believe that this would result in a long-term stay'.

Once doctors made the diagnosis, he said they recommended he remain in the hospital. He said this 'would be the fastest way to recovery', and that the decision to stay was made on medical advice rather than personal preference.

Pushing Back on Stigma

Kean used part of his floor remarks to challenge common assumptions about the condition. 'When people hear the word depression, many people think it simply means feeling sad,' he said. 'But depression is so much more than that.'

By naming the illness explicitly on the House floor, Kean became one of a limited number of sitting US lawmakers to publicly disclose a mental health diagnosis while still serving in office. His remarks were delivered directly to colleagues rather than through a written statement, marking a shift from how he had previously discussed the matter.

Until this week, Kean had given only limited public explanations for his absence, previously describing it on social media as a 'personal medical issue'. Kean's office did not disclose the specific reason for his absence at the time, saying only that he was 'under a doctor's care'.

Pressure From Within His Own Party

The prolonged silence had drawn criticism from within Republican ranks, with members calling for greater transparency over why Kean had been off the House floor for so long. The absence stretched across more than four months, during which Kean's office offered no further detail beyond confirming he remained under medical supervision.

Despite this, Kean ran unopposed for the Republican nomination in his district earlier this month and secured the win, a result confirmed before his House floor remarks were delivered.

Rep. Tom Kean finally speaks after months away from Congress for a previously unexplained absence: "I was given the diagnosis of depression ... the doctors recommended I remain in the hospital to address my illness" pic.twitter.com/HYmT7niSDL — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 30, 2026

Why a Swing Seat Matters

Kean's district's competitive history means that, in a race this close, missed votes and unanswered questions carry more weight than they might in a safely held seat. Republican leadership has expressed concern that the seat could fall to a Democratic challenger in November's midterm elections.

Holding the district is seen as important for the party's effort to maintain its majority in the House, while Democrats see it as a target that could help shift the balance of power away from Donald Trump's administration. Both parties are treating the race as one of a small number that could determine control of the chamber in the next Congress.

Nominations for the November midterms remain open, and campaigning in the district is expected to intensify heading into the autumn. Kean's return to the House floor, and the explanation he gave for his absence, will now form part of how that campaign is fought on both sides.