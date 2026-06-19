A Democratic congressman is demanding to know why it took 22 medical specialists to declare Donald Trump in excellent health, the latest flashpoint in a months-long debate over the president's transparency on his physical condition. Rep. Jamie Raskin, the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, wrote to White House physician Captain Sean Barbabella on Thursday demanding a complete list of the president's medications, the names of the nearly two dozen doctors involved in Trump's most recent physical, and the full results of that examination.

The demand follows repeated public incidents that have fuelled widespread speculation about Trump's health, which the White House has consistently dismissed.

'So Many Unexplained Signs of Illness'

In a letter sent Thursday, Raskin requested complete details on Donald Trump's prescriptions, the specialists who assessed him, and the results of his recent check-up.

'It has apparently taken 22 medical specialists to pronounce President Donald Trump in "excellent health." While we are glad that the President has garnered a positive report and enjoys access to such a massive and robust medical care team, we are deeply concerned about why such a large team is now necessary,' Raskin wrote.

He also renewed an earlier request, first made in April, that the White House conduct and publicly release a comprehensive neuropsychological assessment of the president, and that Barbabella appear before the House Judiciary Committee under oath by 2 July. The White House did not comply with the April request.

'In light of these troubling medical reports, so many unexplained signs of illness, and the existence of nearly two dozen different doctors on the case, the American people deserve honest and serious answers about whether he is up to the task,' Raskin wrote.

Dr Jonathan Reiner, a cardiologist, called the number 'extraordinary.' Raskin also questioned why Trump needed a CT scan just six months after an October scan.

"I am deeply concerned about why such a large team is now necessary. The White House has so far refused to say who all those doctors were"



Top Democrat on House Judiciary Cmte is probing Trump health. New inquiry to White House doctor about reports Trump saw 22 specialists pic.twitter.com/G53iyrXMo8 — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) June 18, 2026

A Pattern of Concern

In recent months, Trump's health has repeatedly made headlines. At public appearances, bruising has occasionally been visible on Trump's hands, which he has at times covered with makeup. The White House has attributed this to frequent handshaking and aspirin use.

Additionally, the POTUS has sometimes appeared drowsy during meetings and closed his eyes for long stretches, though he denies having fallen asleep. Online speculation has also centred on whether Trump may have suffered a stroke, with some pointing to appearances in which one side of his face appeared to droop, most notably during a September 11 commemoration.

In April, Raskin wrote to Barbabella expressing concern that the president appears to be 'exhibiting signs consistent with dementia and cognitive decline,' noting that Trump's remarks are growing 'increasingly incoherent, volatile, profane, deranged, and threatening.'

The revelation of a 22-doctor physical was always going to raise questions. Raskin noted that Trump made his third visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in 13 months on 26 May, spending roughly three hours there.

'No president in recent history has been to the hospital nearly so frequently,' he wrote.

Most Americans, 59%, do not believe Trump has the mental acuity to serve as president, according to a recent Washington Post/ABC News/Ipsos poll. Roughly 55% said they do not think he is physically healthy enough to carry out his presidential duties.

White House Fires Back

The administration was not inclined to engage with the substance of the request. White House spokesman Davis Ingle called Raskin 'a stupid person's idea of a smart person' and said, 'President Trump's sharpness, unmatched energy, and historic accessibility stand in stark contrast to what we saw during the past four years when Democrats like Raskin intentionally covered up Joe Biden's serious mental and physical decline from the American people.'

The White House claimed some generalist doctors were included in the 22-person specialist count. No further breakdown has been provided.

As for Trump's hospital visits, the White House described it as a 'routine annual' evaluation, although that designation would make it his second such evaluation in a single year.

Trump himself has pushed back on the health questions repeatedly. He often boasts of having 'aced' cognitive tests and his physicians reported a score of 30 out of 30 on the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, used to screen for dementia and cognitive impairment, at both his 2018 and 2025 checkups.

The White House has not indicated the president is suffering from any serious medical condition and insists he remains fully capable of performing his duties.

Whether Barbabella appears before the committee by the 2 July deadline remains to be seen.