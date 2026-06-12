Donald Trump is heading into what one senior Republican predicts will be 'the most miserable two years of his life,' after outgoing GOP senator John Cornyn used a blunt New York Times interview to warn the president that his leadership is collapsing from within his own party ahead of November's midterm elections in the United States.

The stark assessment came after Cornyn, a long-serving Texas conservative, lost his Republican primary to Ken Paxton, a scandal-hit state attorney general backed aggressively by Donald Trump. Trump's endorsement was widely viewed as decisive in Cornyn's defeat, a humiliation for a former Senate whip once counted among the party's institutional heavyweights. That intervention has now boomeranged into a public feud, laying bare the bitterness and fragmentation inside the GOP as it moves into the second half of Trump's second term.

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In the interview, Cornyn said he expected the November midterms to be a 'disaster' for Republicans and directly linked that prediction to what he cast as Trump's own strategic blunders, particularly his choice to purge critics within the party rather than try to unite it.

According to the Times, Trump had tried to sound magnanimous after the Texas primary, claiming Cornyn would 'remain my friend for a long time to come' despite the fact that the president had campaigned for his rival. Cornyn's response was cutting. 'If that's the way friends treat you, you wonder about his enemies,' he said.

The senator, who has served multiple terms and once enjoyed the full backing of national Republicans, told the paper he had largely made his peace with the loss. He chalked it up in part to voter fatigue with hard-edged partisanship and to lower turnout. But if Trump had hoped a defeated Cornyn would slink quietly offstage, he miscalculated.

Texas Republican John Cornyn slams Trump for his Ken Paxton endorsement:



"There’s never going to be good enough for him, other than 100 percent, you know, slavish adherence to whatever he wants... He’s going to have the most miserable two years of his life in the last two years… pic.twitter.com/j9bmzPXoGO — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) June 11, 2026

'I think it is going to be a pretty bumpy ride for the next seven months,' Cornyn warned, describing a lame-duck period in which he and other outgoing Republican senators would be operating with fewer political constraints and, in his telling, more leverage.

He argued that Trump's habit of demanding absolute loyalty and punishing even mild dissent had alienated seasoned lawmakers who might otherwise have been inclined to protect or at least negotiate with the White House. 'If he would do that to me, he would do that to anybody,' Cornyn said. 'There's never going to be good enough for him, other than 100 percent, you know, slavish adherence to whatever he wants. But obviously that's not what the senator's role is supposed to be, especially in terms of checks and balances.'

That phrase, 'slavish adherence', is doing a lot of work. It is not the language of a man looking for a post-retirement reconciliation lunch at Mar-a-Lago.

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Cornyn stressed he was not out for revenge. Instead, he framed his comments as a dry forecast of the political weather now facing the president after years of burning bridges within his own camp.

'It's going to make things harder, certainly more expensive in Texas, and make it harder around the country,' he said of Trump's decision to back Paxton over him. 'I don't say that with any sort of desire for vengeance; I just think that's the way it's going to be. He's going to have the most miserable two years of his life in the last two years of his term, I think, because I think November is going to be a disaster.'

Cornyn's warning is not simply rhetorical. With his primary defeat, he joins a small but potentially awkward bloc of Republican senators who either lost races after Trump campaigned against them or chose not to run again under his shadow. Unburdened by the need to face Republican voters again, they can, in theory, challenge the White House in ways that their still-ambitious colleagues will not.

Cornyn hinted at precisely that. 'It does give some of us a little more freedom, and certainly leverage,' he said. To make the point, he referenced Trump's now-notorious meeting with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky. 'As the president told President Zelensky when he was in his office a year or so ago—he said, "You don't have any cards." Well, we've got some cards to play.'

It is a pointed choice of anecdote. Trump's remarks to Zelensky have become shorthand for transactional, pressure-heavy politics. Cornyn was effectively saying: that same language now applies inside the Republican Senate caucus, and this time the weaker hand may belong to the Oval Office.

There has been no detailed public response from Trump to Cornyn's latest comments beyond his earlier claim of ongoing friendship, and the White House did not appear in the Times account offering a rebuttal or defence. Trump loyalists typically argue that his endorsements keep the party aligned with its base and that figures like Cornyn simply failed to adapt. But even among supporters, the spectacle of a former member of Senate leadership openly predicting a two-year nightmare for a sitting president from his own party is the sort of stuff that makes strategists reach for the antacids.

Cornyn, for his part, sounded almost cheerful about life after Washington. 'I am going to continue to look for opportunities to make this next seven months as productive as possible,' he said. 'I've always said that former senators look happier, healthier, and they're certainly more prosperous. So, I'm kind of, like, looking forward to what comes next.'

The real question is whether Donald Trump will feel the same way about what comes next for him. For now, the details remain unconfirmed and should be treated with caution.