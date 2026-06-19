Donald Trump's arrival in France for the G7 summit this week has reignited concern about the 80-year-old president's health, after video showed Trump appearing stranded and unsteady on the steps of Air Force One on Monday in Evian. The footage, which circulated widely on social media within hours, shows Trump gripping the railing and pausing mid-descent as he appeared to struggle to move his legs.

Trump vanished from public view following a medical exam, with the White House offering no detailed explanation of his schedule or condition. That gap in the public record has become a breeding ground for suspicion, particularly among critics who already believe his health is deteriorating more quickly than officials are willing to admit.

In the clip from Evian, Trump descends slowly, leaning heavily on the handrail. His knuckles look pale against the metal, and he seems to push forward on his tiptoes, carefully testing each step as if one misjudged movement could send him tumbling. At one point he appears to pause to gather himself, stranded halfway down the staircase in full view of cameras.

The moment might ordinarily have been a footnote to the G7 summit, where leaders are supposed to be grappling with global security and economic instability. Instead, the president's gait became a talking point, adding to a growing catalogue of incidents that have led some observers to question whether he is physically fit enough for the demands of the presidency.

Video Spurs Fresh Speculation Over Health

This is not the first time Trump has faced scrutiny over his stamina and balance. Since returning to the White House for a second term, commentators and medical analysts have picked apart his public appearances, noting everything from a shuffling walk to episodes where he appears to switch off entirely in the middle of official events.

This week in France did little to quiet those voices. On Tuesday afternoon, during a photo session with other G7 leaders, Trump appeared to grab on to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arm as he moved into position. The moment was brief, but to those already inclined to believe he has mobility problems, it looked like another sign he was struggling to stay steady without support.

Read more Trump Physical Fitness Questioned at G7 Summit as Shaky President Grips Prime Minister Arm Over Single Step Trump Physical Fitness Questioned at G7 Summit as Shaky President Grips Prime Minister Arm Over Single Step

Health concerns extended beyond his movements. In a speech on Wednesday, Trump's voice sounded noticeably raspy and strained. He spoke in halting phrases, often out of breath. That was enough for some listeners to start wondering about possible heart or lung problems, despite the lack of any formal medical diagnosis.

One user on X, formerly Twitter, wrote: 'Listening to #Trump on the radio, his voice is different, he's breathless like someone with heart and or lung problems.' As with so much of the health speculation around the president, it is exactly that: speculation. Nothing is confirmed yet, so everything should be taken with a grain of salt until the White House or his doctors release verifiable information.

What is undeniable is the pattern of public moments that, taken together, look less like isolated awkward clips and more like a slow, uncomfortable narrative about age and capacity.

Daytime Drowsiness Adds To Concerns

The focus on Trump's health is not purely about creaky joints or a bad week on the diplomatic circuit. A separate thread of anxiety has built up around his apparent difficulty staying awake and attentive during major ceremonies and meetings.

Photographs taken over recent months show the president seated with his head tipped back and his eyes closed while business continues around him. Supporters argue that he is simply resting his eyes or listening intently. Detractors see an octogenarian struggling to remain alert under the relentless demands of the job.

"238 pounds"



"excellent health, demonstrating strong cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and overall physical function"



Blood pressure: 105/71

Total cholesterol 143



"Cardiac age approximately 14 years younger than his chronological age" pic.twitter.com/87LIghqCib — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) June 16, 2026

A particularly stark example came several weeks ago at a Memorial Day ceremony at Arlington Cemetery, where Trump was filmed appearing to nod off during a solemn service. The image of the commander-in-chief dozing at a site that symbolises sacrifice and military loss fed neatly into arguments that he is 'aging out' of a role he fought so hard to reclaim.

Cardiologist and medical expert Jonathon Reiner, speaking to CNN about Trump's behaviour, did not mince his words. 'The president has severe daytime somnolence. He falls asleep very often,' he said. Reiner linked these episodes to a broader pattern of poor sleep, warning: 'Chronic insomnia is a severe illness. It can result in an increase in risk of dementia, decrease in cognitive effects in older people.'

Those remarks stop short of a formal diagnosis, and Reiner is offering medical opinion from afar rather than direct clinical assessment. The White House, for its part, has not released new detailed health information to counter or confirm such claims, relying instead on occasional broad assurances that the president is fit for office.

That leaves voters and allies relying on what they can see with their own eyes: a president who grips railings a little tighter, pauses a little longer and, at times, seems to drift away mid-ceremony, even as his staff insists that everything is under control.