Donald Trump's niece has warned that the 80-year-old president's mental and physical decline, laid bare during last week's G7 summit in France, is now 'impossible to hide.' In a conversation published on Sunday, psychologist and author Mary Trump said her uncle's behaviour on the world stage, coupled with reports of confusion and even public sleeping fits, showed a man in what she called a 'downward spiral.'

A string of awkward and, at times, jarring moments for Trump at the G7 gathering in Evian-les-Bains. The president turned up late to a meeting with fellow leaders, reportedly announcing his arrival by declaring that he was 'the boss.' His attempts to contain a crisis of his own making with Iran also faltered in full view of allies, leaving diplomats to pick through what one observer described, unverified, as 'wreckage in slow motion.'

Mary, 61, spoke to journalist Steven Beschloss, 67, for her newsletter, reflecting on images and reports from the summit. Asked if the president appeared 'unusually diminished', she did not hesitate.

'I think this is simply the direction things are heading,' she said. 'He may still have moments when he appears more coherent, but psychically he's in a downward spiral. He's experiencing constant narcissistic injuries, and nothing terrifies Donald more than humiliation.'

That word humiliation runs through her assessment. Mary, who has long been a vocal critic of her uncle, argued that the greatest damage to Trump now comes not from his enemies, but from his own performances.

'The problem for him is that nobody humiliates Donald more effectively than Donald humiliates himself,' she added, suggesting that his missteps on the international stage cut deeper than any attack ad or late-night monologue.

The White House was not inclined to engage with the substance of those claims. Reached by the Daily Beast, communications director Steven Cheung, 43, dismissed Mary in scathing terms.

He called her a 'stone-cold loser who doesn't have a clue about anything,' and claimed 'her entire worth as a human being is predicated on spewing lies about President Trump in a sad attempt to stay relevant.' The administration offered no medical records or independent assessment to counter her specific allegations about decline, and there has been no official health briefing tied to the G7 events. Nothing is independently confirmed, and her description of his condition remains her personal and highly partisan analysis.

G7 Stage Exposes Donald Trump's Struggles

The G7 in Evian-les-Bains was supposed to showcase Trump as a dealmaker winding down a dangerous confrontation with Iran. Instead, his efforts repeatedly slipped out of his control.

Trump signed what was described as a preliminary peace deal with Tehran inside France's Palace of Versailles, the same location where Germany accepted its defeat after the First World War in 1919. Symbolism aside, the agreement quickly looked fragile. Israeli forces continued strikes on Lebanon targeting Iranian-backed Hezbollah militants, undermining any sense of a stable ceasefire.

Tehran's response was to close the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, a critical chokepoint for global oil shipments. Trump reacted online, lashing out at Iran once more. Reports described it as a 'meltdown' on social media, raising fresh questions about the judgement of a president already under scrutiny for late-night rage-posting that veers between bravado and fury.

Against that backdrop, Mary argued that her uncle's political decisions cannot be separated from his inner turmoil.

'Everything he's doing now exists in service of protecting his fragile ego and trying to fill what I've long described as the black hole of need within him,' she said. 'He's still an empty, unloved man, and maintaining that illusion has become psychologically exhausting.'

She added that when that psychological strain is 'combined with his cognitive, emotional, physical, and psychological decline, it's becoming impossible to hide.'

Donald Trump's Health Under Intensifying Scrutiny

Concerns about Trump's health are not entirely new, but the pattern described by critics has sharpened during his second term. It has tracked the issue closely, reports that his cognitive and physical condition has 'drastically diminished' over this period.

Accounts cite bouts of confusion in public, unexplained sleeping spells during official events, and a habit of launching into furious social media tirades in the small hours. Photographs have prompted speculation about frequently bruised hands and 'puffy cankles,' while journalists have also noted unexplained cuts on his hands.

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None of these details has been formally addressed by the White House, and without medical documentation they remain observations rather than established medical facts. Readers are left to weigh partisan interpretations against a scarcity of hard data.

Still, there is a political reality that cannot easily be spun away. When a president appears to nod off at official functions, arrives late to meetings of world leaders claiming to be 'the boss' and then struggles to control crises linked to his own decisions, questions about capacity are inevitable.

Mary, perhaps more than most, sees those moments as the public surface of something much darker and more private. Her portrait is not subtle. In her telling, Trump is not just ageing in office. He is unravelling, trapped between his need for adulation and a body and mind that can no longer always deliver the performance he demands of them.

Whether voters, and America's allies, accept that version of the story will depend on what they see next: more isolated gaffes, or a pattern that even his own staff can no longer tidy away.