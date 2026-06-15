As Donald Trump celebrated his 80th birthday, fresh claims from people within his own circle reignited questions about his fitness for office.

A new report cites allies describing instances of forgetfulness and fatigue, casting an uncomfortable shadow over a milestone the President has long been uneasy about and fuelling renewed scrutiny of what aides are saying behind closed doors.

A Bitter Birthday Milestone

At 80, Donald Trump is hardly a fan of celebrating his birthday. This year's milestone proved particularly difficult, however, as those closest to the President chose that exact moment to flag his increasingly frequent public slip-ups.

Happy Birthday to the 45th and 47th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump. A relentless patriot who fights every day for the country he loves, the people he serves, and the American Dream. 🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ZE28puMaCI — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 14, 2026

A newly published report by the New York Times overshadowed the President's Sunday birthday celebrations by highlighting several of his recent cognitive lapses. Within the piece, close allies of the oldest commander-in-chief in history described him struggling to remember basic names and appearing uncharacteristically drained during their interactions.

The Fear of Growing Older

Crucially, the President's own deep-seated anxiety about growing older has become a central focus. The Times revealed that Tucker Carlson, a former confidant who recently distanced himself from the administration, said Trump is 'really uncomfortable with it' when discussing his age.

Those feelings were clearly mirrored earlier in the week when Trump offered birthday wishes to Dr Mehmet Oz, who celebrated his 66th birthday on Wednesday.

'I just wanted to wish you a happy birthday,' he said.

🇺🇸 'I'm not happy' President Trump turns 80 today — second oldest President after Biden



Happy Birthday! pic.twitter.com/sDYTqVNZW5 — Alpha Q (@CrouthamelMike) June 14, 2026

'You don't have to wish me a happy birthday, because I'm not happy about that birthday. It's a number that I never thought really too much about. It's not a number I like, but I'm here nonetheless.'

During that same Times interview, Carlson pointed to the President's fixation on a controversial $400 million (£297.77 million) White House ballroom, describing the project as 'an older man building a monument to himself'.

Public Defence Versus Private Reality

Behind closed doors, White House officials spoke to the Times about Trump's lapses strictly off the record, yet their public message tells a very different story.

Here is a compilation of Trump completely passed out asleep on live television as he turns 80 today. pic.twitter.com/tzpIhoBQ9E — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) June 14, 2026

'President Trump's sharpness, unmatched energy, and historic accessibility stand in stark contrast to what we saw during the last administration when Democrats and the legacy media intentionally covered up Joe Biden's serious mental and physical decline from the American people,' White House spokesman Davis Ingle previously told the Daily Beast.

Explaining the Physical Toll

On other occasions, the administration has blamed factors such as relentless handshaking when the distinct dark-purple marks on Trump's hands have become visible.

Today is Trump's 80th birthday.



He is the oldest elected president in U.S. history. pic.twitter.com/9qjEkf6FlQ — FactPost (@factpostnews) June 14, 2026

The administration recently faced a challenge in downplaying the scale of the President's latest check-up at Bethesda's Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where a staggering team of 22 specialists gathered to examine him.

Haters are so mad. 😂



Summary of President Trump’s doctor’s visit to Walter Reed for his physical:



President Trump remains in excellent health, demonstrating strong cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and overall physical function. His demanding daily schedule, including… pic.twitter.com/vAPYJ5b7Kn — JJ🕊️ (@jesseyjay94) June 14, 2026

An analysis by the Washington Post of public statements from the President's personal medical team revealed that this figure nearly doubled the headcount from his previous physical. During last year's check-up, he was examined by a comparatively modest group of 14 doctors.

Read more Trump Turns 80 Amid White House Panic; Spokesman Blasts Birthday Leaker as a 'Lying Sack of S---' Trump Turns 80 Amid White House Panic; Spokesman Blasts Birthday Leaker as a 'Lying Sack of S---'

The Post also reported that the 22 specialists represented the largest medical team ever recorded for a single presidential examination.

The Uphill Battle Ahead

With a historic number of specialists monitoring the President's health and close allies breaking their silence, the administration faces an uphill battle keeping private anxieties out of the public eye.

As the countdown to the election intensifies, every forgotten name or physical blemish is likely to face intense scrutiny. For a President famously protective of his image, navigating the inescapable realities of ageing may prove to be his most challenging political hurdle yet.