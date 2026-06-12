In US President Donald Trump's recent annual medical screening, he saw 22 specialists, a medical report the White House has just disclosed revealed. The unusually high number of physicians involved in the examination has prompted concerns about the 79-year-old president's health as he serves his second term.

According to the report, Trump underwent an assessment at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in May and his physician concluded that he remains fit to carry out the duties of the presidency. Despite those assurances, the scope of the evaluation has drawn attention from medical observers and political commentators alike.

Read more Trump's Third Walter Reed Visit in a Year Comes as His Doctor Stays Silent on Several Visible Symptoms Trump's Third Walter Reed Visit in a Year Comes as His Doctor Stays Silent on Several Visible Symptoms

Visible swelling in Trump's lower extremities and bruising on one of his hands particularly prompted concerns. Images showing both conditions started circulating widely in 2025, prompting questions about whether the president was dealing with a more serious medical issue, per a Reuters report.

Swelling Diagnosis Put Under Spotlight

White House officials said Trump sought evaluation after noticing mild swelling in his lower legs. Medical examinations, including vascular scans, led docs to diagnose chronic venous insufficiency, a condition in which veins struggle to move blood efficiently from the legs back toward the heart.

Medical experts note that the condition is frequently seen in older adults and can often be managed through lifestyle adjustments and treatment.

'The swelling, he did not have the swelling last year at his exam, that developed over the summer. So that's more of an acute process than a chronic process, although they've called that chronic venous insufficiency,' Dr. Jonathan Reiner, professor of medicine and surgery at George Washington University, noted in The Lead with Jake Tapper.

According to information released by Trump's physician, Sean Barbabella, in 2025, testing found no signs of deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease. Barbabella also said the president was cleared from signs of heart failure, kidney impairment, or a systemic illness.

While the diagnosis was described as non-serious, the disclosure fueled questions because it followed public sightings of swollen ankles. Health specialists interviewed by various media outlets noted that such symptoms often require careful monitoring, particularly in elderly patients, even when no immediate danger is present.

Bruised Hands Add to Speculation

Attention also focused on bruising that appeared on the back of Trump's hand during several public appearances. The White House attributed the marks to repeated handshaking combined with aspirin use. Officials said aspirin can increase the likelihood of minor bruising because it affects blood clotting.

The issue resurfaced months later when reports indicated that Trump had been taking a higher aspirin dosage than the commonly prescribed preventive amount. According to Reiner, the swelling is 'related to a medication the president takes'.

'We've been told by the president that he takes much more aspirin than his doctor recommends, four times as much. I don't know why he would do that, particularly if he was bruising,' per The Daily Beast.

Although the White House has maintained that the bruising was harmless, recurring images of the president's hands continued to attract attention online, keeping questions about his health in the public eye.

The 22-Specialist Assessment

According to The Washington Post, part of the newest discussion centres less on the leg condition and bruising themselves and more on the number of specialists involved in Trump's latest checkup. The 22-specialist assessment appears to be the highest publicly disclosed figure for a presidential medical evaluation.

The White House has argued that the substantial medical team only reflects a thorough and preventive approach instead of evidence of a concealed health concern. Officials have yet to identify all of the specialists who participated in the said evaluation.

The attention surrounding Trump's health also comes amid a national discussion about the age and fitness of America's recent presidents. Concerns over swelling and bruising and the disclosure that he was examined by 22 specialists have drawn scrutiny as he approaches his 80th birthday.

The debate is unfolding around similar questions that surrounded former President Joe Biden, who left office at age 82. Together, Biden and Trump are the two oldest individuals to have served as president, making their health and ability to handle the demands of the nation's highest office an ongoing subject of public and political interest.