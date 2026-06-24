Doctors who have warned for months about Donald Trump's cognitive state say his decline is accelerating, with a string of June incidents driving fresh calls for transparency from a White House that waited three days until a late Friday evening to release his latest physical exam results.

Clinical psychologist John Gartner, a former assistant professor at Johns Hopkins University Medical School, told The Daily Beast on 11 June that Trump's habit of veering into long monologues about projects bearing his name is consistent with one of the established warning signs of dementia. 'Tangential speech is one of the diagnostic criteria for dementia,' Gartner said, arguing that the 79-year-old president is 'in dramatic neurological decline'.

That assessment lands as the question of who controls the nation's nuclear arsenal, more than 5,000 warheads under the president's sole authority, becomes a central concern of medical professionals tracking his public conduct.

36 Doctors Tell Congress Trump Is Mentally Unfit

On 30 April 2026, 36 physicians from Harvard, Tufts, Columbia, and George Washington University filed a formal statement that Senators Sheldon Whitehouse and Jack Reed entered into the Congressional Record. The signatories, including neurologists, psychiatrists, geriatricians, and a Nobel laureate, called Trump 'mentally unfit' and warned of a 'rapidly worsening, reality-untethered, increasingly dangerous decline'.

The doctors stopped short of a formal diagnosis. They cited what they described as 'marked deterioration in cognitive functioning', 'grandiose and delusional beliefs', 'reckless threats of violence', and 'apparent somnolence during critical public proceedings'.

A May Physical That Raised Fresh Questions

Trump's most recent physical took place on 26 May 2026 at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, his third visit there in 13 months. Navy Captain Sean Barbabella, the president's physician, declared Trump in 'excellent health' and reported a perfect 30 out of 30 score on the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, a 10-minute screening designed to detect early signs of dementia.

The White House waited nearly three days to release the memo, breaking from its earlier practice of providing readouts within 48 hours. The exam involved 22 medical specialists, up from 14 the previous year. Cardiologist Jonathan Reiner, a professor at George Washington University, called the number 'extraordinary' and said the silence 'intensifies the distrust in their transparency.'

Gartner has argued that the cognitive screening used was never designed to rule out frontotemporal dementia, which would require detailed neuropsychological testing and brain imaging that the memo did not address.

June's Wisconsin Detour and Oval Office Dozing

The president turned 80 on 14 June. The weeks before and after produced a series of episodes that doctors and reporters flagged as cause for concern. Trump appeared to nod off during a 4 June Oval Office briefing on coal policy.

On 5 June, at a Custer Farms event in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, he devoted roughly six minutes of his remarks to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, holding up before-and-after photographs while farmers contended with falling commodity prices.

Late-night Truth Social posts have continued through June, including a widely shared 20 June missive about how the word 'DUMB' should be spelt.

White House Pushes Back as Polls Shift

House Judiciary Ranking Member Jamie Raskin has written to the White House physician requesting a full neuropsychological assessment. Spokesperson Davis Ingle has rejected the criticism, telling The Daily Beast that Trump 'remains in excellent health' and dismissing Gartner's assessment with the line, 'If it quacks like a duck, it may actually just be a Democrat hack doctor.'

A poll of 2,560 US adults from late April found 59% believe Trump does not have the mental sharpness to lead, and 55% said he is not in good enough physical health to serve.