Donald Trump's latest White House health summary has quietly dropped any mention of his long‑reported anti‑balding medication, finasteride, fuelling fresh questions in Washington over what the president is really taking and why the drug vanished from the public record this year.

Trump's use of finasteride a common hair-loss treatment sold as Propecia was first disclosed by his former personal physician nearly a decade ago and has since been treated as an open secret in US political reporting. The drug, widely prescribed to middle‑aged men, has a known profile of possible side effects including sexual dysfunction, depression and, in rarer cases, breast enlargement. It is not a trivial pill, which is precisely why its sudden disappearance from Trump's medical disclosures is now drawing scrutiny.

Finasteride has not appeared in any medical documentation released by the White House since Trump returned to office in January, according to the latest reporting. That includes a three‑page health summary published at the beginning of June, which the administration billed as an overview of the 78‑year‑old president's current condition.

Pressed by the Washington Post, officials insisted there was nothing missing that mattered. The White House said the Friday report contained all medications 'clinically relevant' to disclose and that 'no additional undisclosed conditions or procedures materially affecting his health status were omitted from this report.'

That careful wording has hardly settled the matter. Aides have refused to say whether the omission of finasteride means Trump has actually stopped taking the drug, or whether it has simply been reclassified by his team as not worth mentioning. There has been no attempt to clarify whether the president discontinued treatment because of side effects, medical advice, personal preference or some other reason. At this point, nothing is confirmed, so everything should be taken with a grain of salt.

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Finasteride, Donald Trump And The Transparency Gap

Trump as almost supernaturally robust. In 2015, during his first presidential run, Trump's then‑doctor Dr Harold Bornstein signed a letter describing him as the 'healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency.' Bornstein later admitted in 2018 that Trump had 'dictated that whole letter', undercutting confidence in those early endorsements.

Bornstein was also the physician who originally revealed Trump's use of finasteride for hair growth. That disclosure turned a private prescription into a matter of public record. Now that the drug has dropped out of official summaries, some medical ethicists argue the White House cannot simply pretend it was never there.

Columbia University psychiatrist Robert Klitzman told the Washington Post that the silence over the president's current finasteride status goes beyond vanity. It touches on the broader question of whether voters are being given the full picture of an ageing leader's health.

'It raises significant questions of what else is possibly not being revealed,' Klitzman said, pointing to the pattern of selective disclosures.

The June report, released quietly on a Friday night, declared Trump in 'excellent health.' Yet there was no underlying data beyond terse references to test results. The document did not mention a previously reported neck rash, but it did acknowledge bruising on his hands, which the White House put down to daily aspirin taken 'for heart health.'

Clinicians quoted in US coverage have expressed unease about the lack of detail, saying that vague assurances and curated lists of medications fall short of the transparency usually expected around a commander‑in‑chief's health.

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Cognitive Tests, Donald Trump And Unanswered Questions

The missing finasteride listing lands in a wider atmosphere of uncertainty about Donald Trump's medical picture. During his second term he has publicly confirmed three medical appointments, amid speculation about swollen ankles, hand bruising and his sometimes erratic public behaviour.

In October he conceded that one of those appointments involved an MRI scan, but refused to say which part of his body was examined. 'It wasn't the brain because I took a cognitive test and I aced it,' he said, invoking the Montreal Cognitive Assessment that he has repeatedly touted as evidence of his mental sharpness.

Doctors familiar with the MoCA note that it is primarily a screening tool for cognitive decline, not a test to show high intelligence. Trump has boasted of taking the assessment three times. For some specialists, that repeated testing is itself a red flag.

Psychologist Dr John Gartner has argued that such frequency could suggest monitoring for possible dementia rather than routine screening, particularly in light of Trump's recent public episodes of apparent disorientation, angry outbursts and late‑night social media posting. Those interpretations remain contested, but they illustrate how every scrap of information and every omission is now being pored over for clues.

Against that backdrop, the disappearance of finasteride from the president's official paperwork looks less like a minor editorial decision and more like another small hole in an already patchy picture. The White House insists the June summary is complete where it counts. Critics counter that the public is being asked to take far too much on trust from a team that previously allowed a campaign letter on Trump's health to be, in his own doctor's words, 'dictated' by the patient.

Whether finasteride was quietly dropped, quietly stopped or simply reclassified as not 'clinically relevant,' the White House has chosen not to say. Until it does, the debate over what is in Trump's medicine cabinet and what is not on his medical forms is unlikely to fade.