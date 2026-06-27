UFOs have repeatedly entered restricted US military airspace, including swarming Navy ships at sea and lingering over Langley Air Force Base for 17 days, according to former Pentagon official Christopher Mellon, who says hundreds of such incidents now occur every year.

Mellon, a veteran intelligence and defence official who served as deputy assistant secretary of defence, has become one of the most prominent advocates for greater transparency on what the US government now calls 'unidentified anomalous phenomena,' or UAP. Speaking on US television and at a public UFO disclosure forum this week, he argued that the scale and persistence of these encounters particularly around strategic bases and warships is not widely understood, even within government, and may point to a mix of adversary surveillance and something far less easily explained.

UFO Incursions Over US Bases Put Military On Edge

Mellon told Elizabeth Vargas Reports that 'these kind of incursions have been happening at bases all over the United States and overseas,' estimating that 'hundreds of incidents' a year continue to baffle commanders. He cited one series of events at Langley Air Force Base in Virginia, home of Air Combat Command and a key hub for defending the US east coast.

According to Mellon, unknown objects violated Langley's airspace for 17 consecutive days, forcing officials to move an entire squadron of jets. He framed it as a basic question of competence and deterrence, asking how Washington, D.C. could be protected if Langley could not reliably safeguard its own skies. The details of the Langley incursions, including when they occurred and what sensor data was collected, have not been independently verified in public, and the Pentagon has not released a formal account of that particular episode.

Mellon's comments feed into an increasingly fraught debate in Washington over whether some UFO incidents are the work of foreign adversaries deploying drones or advanced reconnaissance platforms, or whether a subset resist any conventional explanation. He was blunt in suggesting that the United States might, at times, be outmanoeuvred in its own backyard.

In his view, some of these objects appear to be testing US responses, probing restricted areas, and returning despite interception efforts. That pattern, if accurately described, would be consistent with systematic surveillance, although Mellon has also warned that not all events fit neatly into a 'Russian or Chinese drone' box.

UFO 'Harassment' Of Navy Ships And Calls For Immunity

The most unsettling claim from Mellon's public remarks concerned US Navy vessels at sea. As keynote speaker at the UFO disclosure forum, he said: 'Some objects were deliberately trying to provoke us. It's happened with our navy ships at sea.' He did not elaborate in detail, but his description aligns with previous, partly declassified reports of unidentified craft pacing or circling US warships, at times hovering above them or flying in patterns that crew found difficult to track.

Again, there is no comprehensive official narrative setting out which incidents involve confirmed drones, misidentified aircraft or genuinely unexplained objects. The Pentagon's own UAP office has repeatedly said it remains 'mystified' by a small fraction of cases, even as it attributes many sightings to balloons, sensor errors or conventional technology.

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Mellon says the phenomenon stretches back decades, referencing reports as far back as the Second World War, but insists that the tempo and boldness of recent episodes have increased. 'It was not as much in our face as we've been experiencing lately,' he said, arguing that the pattern should worry policymakers regardless of whether the ultimate explanation is mundane or extraordinary.

The latest push for openness is not just coming from retired officials. Representative Anna Paulina Luna of Florida told the forum that 'credible whistleblowers' have provided accounts of recovered 'non-human spacecraft and biologics,' but fear losing their security clearances if they speak publicly or cooperate fully with Congress. She said she is preparing a list of individuals she believes should be granted immunity so they can testify without risking their careers.

None of those whistleblower claims has been substantiated in public documents, and there is, at this stage, no independently confirmed evidence of crashed non-human craft or associated 'biologics'. Luna's references to such material underline how far the conversation has moved beyond fuzzy videos and pilot anecdotes into much more explosive territory, though she and her allies have yet to lay out verifiable proof.

Mellon appears convinced that pressure from lawmakers, coupled with mounting leaks and public scrutiny, will ultimately force a fuller accounting. He told Vargas he believes it is 'only a matter of time' before the public gets what he calls full disclosure, whether that turns out to be a sober catalogue of spy drones, a handful of genuinely anomalous UFOs, or something in between.

For now, the picture remains fractured. The military continues to confront unexplained objects over some of its most sensitive sites. Congress flirts with immunity for those who say they know more. And the Pentagon, at least in its public statements, still sounds unsettled by a problem it cannot yet fully name, let alone solve.

Nothing in Mellon's or Luna's latest claims has been conclusively confirmed by government documents released to the public, so all such accounts should be treated with caution until further evidence is produced.