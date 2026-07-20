Conor McGregor's much-anticipated return to the UFC Octagon ended in a flash of misfortune, as a torn right ACL and meniscus forced an abrupt halt just 69 seconds into his UFC 329 main event against long-time rival Max Holloway.

The 38-year-old Irishman, competing for the first time in five years, buckled his right leg during a leaping kick attempt, a moment that mirrored the injury he suffered against the same opponent over a decade ago.

As speculation mounted regarding his fitness, McGregor moved quickly to clarify the situation, dismissing claims that he entered the cage with a pre-existing issue. Instead, he attributed the disaster to his own 'over-eagerness' after a lengthy hiatus from professional competition, insisting that his knee injury was an unfortunate byproduct of the rust associated with such a significant layoff.

McGregor shut down that theory directly, responding to a fan post on X, formerly Twitter, that raised the question.

'I had zero issue. The taking off of my shoe at octagon side, a sweaty foot, without a sock on, pulling off the shoe with the ball of my free foot. It was a brief disbalance. If even,' McGregor responded.

More nonsense. I had zero issue. The taking off of my shoe at octagon side, a sweaty foot, without a sock on, pulling off the shoe with the ball of my free foot. It was a brief disbalance. If even. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 17, 2026

The Price of Being Overzealous

Rather than a pre-existing injury, McGregor pointed to his own over-eagerness as the real cause.

It happened after he attempted a leaping roundhouse kick in the opening seconds against Holloway but landed awkwardly.

He visibly struggled to keep his balance but tried gallantly to fight on. However, after falling twice to the canvas following the awkward landing, the referee waved off the contest, handing Holloway the win.

McGregor admitted it was a costly move. However, he also conceded that, after years away from mixed martial arts, his over-eagerness got the better of him against Holloway.

'A foot too early for sure. Never going to work, I disagree. The eagerness/rush out the gate is what 5 years out of the game will do. Noted and corrected. I'll get it right. I'm getting closer, that is my mindset,' McGregor tweeted.

A foot too early for sure. Never going to work, I disagree. The eagerness/rush out the gate is what 5 years out of the game will do. Noted and corrected. I’ll get it right. I’m getting closer, that is my mindset. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 17, 2026

McGregor Not Done Yet

Despite the forgettable return to the Octagon, McGregor made it clear that UFC 329 would not be the last fans see of him. He plans to undergo surgery, rehabilitate and return to complete the final fight of his UFC contract.

For now, it remains unclear how long the former two-time division champion will be out of action. McGregor himself confirmed he suffered a torn right ACL — the same injury he sustained in his first encounter with 'Blessed'.

'It was ACL and meniscus,' McGregor said on X. 'It is the same injury as the first Holloway fight, only this time the opposite leg. Quite shocking,' he added.

Update: It was acl and meniscus. It is the same injury as the first Holloway fight, only this time the opposite leg. Quite shocking. I returned to competition within 9 months to fight Diego Brandao back then. With today’s regenerative medicine advancements and improved training… pic.twitter.com/2Me14ayIgh — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 19, 2026

McGregor has already undergone surgery and claims he is now walking unaided, without crutches. He is aiming to fight again in 2027 — a timeline he believes could arrive as early as next summer.

Read more Conor McGregor Injury Update: Max Holloway Says UFC 329 Knockout 'Had Him Weak in the Knees' Conor McGregor Injury Update: Max Holloway Says UFC 329 Knockout 'Had Him Weak in the Knees'

'With today's regenerative medicine advancements and improved training methods it is well within my realm to return by next summer,' McGregor said, recalling how he previously returned at UFC Fight Night 46 after a previous ACL injury — ironically sustained after his clash with Holloway at UFC Fight Night 26 — coming back after nine months to defeat Diego Brandao in the first round.

Now he hopes to do the same.

And once he does, there is only one UFC fighter he wants to face — Max Holloway. The choice is hardly surprising, given the score between the two rivals remains far from settled.

Ironically, Holloway is also up for a trilogy against McGregor, aware that their UFC 329 showdown proved nothing.

'We've got to run it back one more time. One more time for the boys,' Holloway said after his UFC 329 bout with McGregor.

"One more time for the boys"



Max Holloway wants the trilogy fight after that.



[ #UFC329 | LIVE ON @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/fwghqejzUh — UFC on Paramount+ (@UFConParamount) July 12, 2026

While both fighters are on the same page, UFC CEO Dana White remains reserved. As far as he is concerned, McGregor should focus on his recovery for now. Once McGregor is given the all-clear, White admitted that would be the only time he would start thinking about what comes next.

'When Conor reaches out and says "I finished all my physical therapy, I'm in a good place, they told me I can train full time now," we'll start thinking about what's next,' the UFC boss said.