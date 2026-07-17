Jake Paul has decisively closed the chapter on his heavyweight boxing career, confirming that his brutal defeat to Anthony Joshua served as a painful, career-altering lesson.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer told Pat McAfee during a recent appearance on the Pat McAfee Show that the fight taught him a hard lesson after Joshua left him with a broken jaw that required multiple surgeries during their December 2025 bout.

This reality check against an Olympic gold medallist has prompted a radical recalibration of his future plans, as the influencer-turned-fighter acknowledges that stepping into the heavyweight division was a step too far.

As Paul prepares for a return to combat sports, he says he will now focus on opponents closer to his natural weight rather than chasing another bout with elite heavyweights, per a Bad Left Hook report.

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The Brutal Lesson of the Heavyweight Ring

Jake Paul's fight against former two-time heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua in December 2025 ended in a knockout after six rounds, after Paul was knocked down several times.

The YouTube star later confirmed via Instagram posts that his jaw had been fractured in two places, forcing him to undergo surgery and have titanium plates inserted. He also had to spend months away from training while his recovery was being monitored.

Looking back, Paul, who hasn't been in a single fight since getting his jaw broken by Joshua in December, said the experience convinced him that stepping in with one of boxing's biggest heavyweights was not a challenge he intends to repeat.

'I just probably won't fight Olympic gold medal heavyweights anymore. I learned my lesson. I'm definitely still fighting,' Paul told Pat McAfee. 'I'm getting back to it – keep on fighting, maybe do some MMA.'

This admission marks a stark departure from the bravado that defined his earlier bouts against retired stars and crossover athletes, suggesting a newfound pragmatism regarding his physical limits in the ring.

A Recovery Defined by Titanium and Uncertainty

The recovery process has been lengthy for Paul, who, earlier this year, admitted there was uncertainty over whether he would even box again because doctors needed to determine how well the fracture had healed. He previously revealed that two titanium plates were fitted in his jaw and that several teeth had to be removed following the knockout loss.

Despite those setbacks, Paul now appears optimistic. He told McAfee that he expects to return to full-contract training soon and has already begun discussing potential opponents, such as Nate Diaz.

New Target In and Out of Boxing

While another heavyweight is off the table, Paul remains interested in high-profile contests, saying he is still pursuing a long-discussed mixed martial arts (MMA) bout with Nate Diaz. 'I want to do MMA. We've been trying to make the Nate Diaz MMA fight happen for a long time. I think it's still on the table, so we'll see what happens in the next year or two,' Paul said.

He also floated the possibility of facing former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar, saying, 'I wrestled division one in Ohio, it doesn't get more legit than that.' Paul believes his amateur wrestling background could help him transition into MMA, although he has yet to make his professional debut in the sport.

Paul also suggested that another boxing match could still happen before any move to MMA, mentioning Floyd Mayweather among the names he would consider. Whatever direction he chooses, Paul insists he has learned from the Joshua defeat and plans to compete in weight classes that better suit him.

After months of recovery, Paul insists that whatever direction he takes, his days of trading blows with the world's most dangerous heavyweight specialists are firmly in the past.