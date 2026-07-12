The 32-year-old American fitness influencer Connor Murphy drowned in Samut Prakan, Thailand. Police investigating his death searched his luxury rental property and discovered unexpected items. Inside the trashed flat, officers found empty medication packages, large piles of trash, and dirt and paint smeared on the walls and appliances.

A vehicle connected to Murphy revealed unused syringes and unnamed white pills; however, these substances have not been linked to his cause of death.

More on Connor Murphy and 'Looksmaxxing'

Connor Murphy was best known for his influence in the looksmaxxing community. He had a large following from the subculture 'looksmaxxing' where men focus on aggressively maximizing physical features to be more attractive.

The goal of looksmaxxing is to become the most attractive one can be according to a set of criteria, with importance placed on jawline definition, eyes, and physique. This sect has existed for decades, but has been popularised on social media, reaching the teenage boy demographic.

Looksmaxxing emphasises scoring a person based on their features. Some forums are created for boys and men to submit selfies to receive a score from the looksmaxxing community based on their appearance.

What Authorities Discovered on Connor's Flat

Photos released to the public reveal the condition of the property, with rubbish bags overflowing, discarded plastic bottles, and takeaway containers found throughout the building. Black and yellow substances that are believed to be paint were smeared across white walls.

Read more American Fitness Influencer Connor Murphy Dies in Thailand Following 'Erratic' Incident American Fitness Influencer Connor Murphy Dies in Thailand Following 'Erratic' Incident

The kitchen was in a hazardous state with dirty dishes and paint on appliances. A black residue was caked around the kitchen sink and the pile of unwashed dishes. The sofas were covered in what is assumed to be brown and yellow paint.

Moreover, There were packets of Stablon found in the flat, an antidepressant used to treat severe depression and anxiety. It is unclear if the medication was being taken by Murphy since he did not have a prescription. The drug can only be taken after a medical evaluation, not bought over the counter. The US FDA has not approved this substance for use in the United States.

From the photos released, unopened insulin syringes can be seen with a bag of unidentified white pills. Officers reportedly found packets of Falim chewing gum as well, which has become popular in some looksmaxxing communities.

Authorities Face Challenges on 'Rescue'

Police Lieutenant Colonel Santirat Ngernman said specialist divers were needed to 'rescue' Murphy due to his large and heavy build. Murphy was seen attempting to swim in the nearby lake before sinking to his death. The last week leading up to his death, the influencer posted very spiritual and religious content, causing concern from fans.

Prior to his death, Murphy was reportedly exhibiting highly erratic behaviour, including knocking on car windows, shouting, and rolling around on the ground. Fearful neighbours called the police due to a male screaming being heard from Murphy's residence.

Authorities arrived, causing the influencer to run away from the police. He ran towards a nearby lake, stripped, and swam in the lake before appearing weak and drowning before specialised rescue divers were able to reach and save him. Authorities waited on land due to the fear that the agitated man would harm rescuers.

The investigation is active as officials wait for the full autopsy and toxicology results. There have been no comments made publicly by his family, nor has there been confirmation of any type of mental health crisis.

There is no public history of Connor Murphy having any mental health issues; however, being an influencer for ten plus years, he was able to mask many emotions. It will be interesting to see what the official autopsy shows and whether drugs were involved due to the unidentified pills and syringes found in his trashed rental property.