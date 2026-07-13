Jimmy Fallon is facing renewed criticism after a Reddit discussion questioning his silence following Conor McGregor's appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon reignited debate online. Weeks after the interview aired, users have shifted their focus from the segment itself to the late-night host's decision not to publicly address the backlash, with some arguing his continued silence 'is no accident.'

As of publication, Fallon has not publicly commented on the criticism, and NBC has not issued a statement. The renewed attention has prompted fresh discussion over whether the host's silence reflects a deliberate strategy to avoid prolonging the controversy.

Reddit Users Question Fallon's Silence

The latest wave of criticism gained momentum after a discussion on Reddit focused on Fallon's lack of a public response following McGregor's appearance on the programme. Several users suggested the silence appeared intentional, while others argued that remaining quiet is a common public relations strategy aimed at allowing controversies to fade without drawing further attention.

One Reddit user wrote: 'Of course he is. He's hoping it's just going to go away.'

The same user questioned the decision to book McGregor, commenting: 'I would love to know who pushed McGregor being on, because there's no way that there wasn't someone saying that this was an incredibly bad idea.'

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Other Reddit users speculated that executive producer Lorne Michaels' long-standing approach of avoiding public responses to controversies could explain Fallon's silence, although that claim has not been confirmed by Michaels, Fallon or NBC.

Some commenters argued that inviting McGregor onto the programme without addressing his legal controversies amounted to giving the former UFC champion an uncritical platform. Others defended Fallon, saying late-night entertainment programmes are designed to promote guests rather than conduct adversarial interviews.

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The renewed discussion stems from McGregor's appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he discussed his planned return to mixed martial arts and other projects. The interview focused on his career and future plans without addressing the Irish civil case in which McGregor was found liable in a lawsuit brought by Nikita Hand. McGregor has denied wrongdoing and unsuccessfully appealed the verdict.

Critics argued that the interview missed an opportunity to address an issue that has remained part of the public conversation surrounding McGregor. Others maintained that The Tonight Show is an entertainment programme and is not intended to function as a current affairs interview.

Silence Becomes Part of the Debate

As criticism continued online, Fallon's decision not to publicly respond became a separate point of discussion. Rather than fading after the broadcast, attention shifted to whether the host should acknowledge viewers' concerns or continue avoiding the controversy.

The discussion has since spread beyond Reddit, with users continuing to reference the interview in comments on Fallon's recent social media posts, keeping the backlash visible weeks after the programme aired.

Neither Fallon nor NBC has publicly addressed the renewed criticism, and McGregor has not commented specifically on the latest discussion surrounding the interview.

With Fallon yet to respond publicly and online debate continuing weeks after McGregor's appearance, the controversy remains active as users continue discussing whether the late-night host should address the criticism or allow it to fade on its own.