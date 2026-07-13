A young father heading to work never made it there. He was shot dead by a federal immigration agent on a quiet Biddeford street corner.

The killing on Monday morning has convulsed the small Maine city, drawn condemnation from the state's congressional delegation, and reignited a national reckoning over the use of lethal force by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Advocacy groups have named the victim as a 26-year-old Colombian national who was authorised to work in the United States. Witnesses who watched the encounter unfold say what they saw was not law enforcement, but an execution.

What Happened on Pool Street

The shooting occurred just after 07:00 near Pool and Hill Streets, according to Biddeford Police, which confirmed it responded to 'an incident' involving ICE and directed further questions to the federal agency.

Biddeford resident Laura Peters told CNN she heard gunshots from the intersection around 07:17, and at least four shots were captured on her doorbell camera.

Bystander video shows a white sedan turning in slow circles as officers in tactical vests attempt to halt it. Photographs from the scene show a white Kia with several bullet holes through the driver's side of the windscreen after a police SUV rammed it

Local witness Lucas Scott told the Biddeford Gazette he saw at least two people wearing ICE vests confronting the sedan with weapons drawn. Daniel Boucher, another witness, said he saw the man exit the vehicle bleeding heavily from the head. 'He said, 'I tried to stop,'' Boucher recounted hours after the shooting.

WATCH: CCTV footage shows ICE agents removing the body of a 26-year-old Colombian man after fatally shooting him in Biddeford, Maine. pic.twitter.com/xCBDj9CDpy — Scope Report (@ScopeReport_) July 13, 2026

'He Didn't Deserve To Be Executed'

A neighbour identified only as Em, who asked that her surname be withheld out of fear of ICE, told a new publication that she initially mistook the gunfire for a drive-by shooting. 'I don't know who this man was, but he didn't deserve to be executed in the street,' she said.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin told Senator Angus King that the man had been issued a removal order and was the specific target of the operation, and that he had 'weaponised' his vehicle before being shot.

King said Mullin could not provide video evidence because the agents involved were not wearing body cameras. 'Body cameras were not on the agents. So we have no video evidence of what occurred,' King said, adding that cameras were being distributed to ICE agents nationwide. King said he told the secretary he expected 'a full, transparent and open investigation'.

The Maine Immigrants' Rights Coalition (MIRC) and Presente! Maine identified the victim in a joint press release as a 26-year-old Colombian man who was authorised to work in the US and had been issued a Social Security number.

'Today, a 26-year-old member of our community is dead following an incident involving ICE,' said MIRC executive director Mufalo Chitam. 'We are grieving, we are furious, and we will not allow his death to be treated as routine or inevitable.' Chitam told the Associated Press the man's family reached the coalition through its hotline and that 'it's a young family, and he was leaving to go to work.'

ICE shooting victim in Maine was a 26-year-old man from Colombia with work authorization and a Social Security Number, likely an asylum applicant. It'll be interesting to see how he came to be on ICE's radar. https://t.co/WZRIwlOJT0 pic.twitter.com/0Y86B44sqP — David J. Bier (@David_J_Bier) July 13, 2026

Community Reaction and a Wider Pattern

The FBI has taken over the probe, according to Senator Susan Collins, who called for a 'full and impartial investigation'. Governor Janet Mills said state police were working alongside the Attorney General's Office to determine the facts. House Speaker Ryan Fecteau confirmed the FBI's involvement.

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Hundreds of protesters gathered at Mechanics Park before marching to Collins's Biddeford office, chanting 'ICE out now' and 'vote her out', with roughly two dozen entering the building before police redirected the crowd.

The shooting is at least the ninth fatal encounter involving federal immigration officers since ICE enforcement intensified nationwide, and comes barely a week after agents fatally shot Lorenzo Salgado Araujo in Houston. Maine endured a January surge dubbed 'Catch of the Day', though court records showed many detained had no criminal convictions.

No agency has confirmed who fired the fatal shots, and the man's identity remains unconfirmed. His family, and Biddeford, are still waiting for answers.