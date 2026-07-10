The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has confirmed that Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, a 52-year-old Mexican construction contractor, was not the intended target of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operation in Houston during which he was fatally shot on 7 July.

Officials said the ICE agent acted in self-defence after Salgado Araujo allegedly used his vehicle to threaten officers, a claim his family strongly disputes.

The shooting has sparked national outrage, prompted multiple investigations and intensified calls for an independent review.

ICE agents shot and killed an unarmed civilian in Houston, Texas. The victim was a construction worker, a father of three US citizens, had lived in the US for 35 years and was applying for a work permit. He panicked and tried to flee when he mistook masked, armed ICE agents for… https://t.co/uyyi65O3xn pic.twitter.com/Gt7UIgL5P8 — Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) July 9, 2026

Who Was Lorenzo Salgado Araujo?

Salgado Araujo was a Mexican citizen who had lived in the US for about 35 years, where he built a construction business, employed dozens of workers and raised three American-born sons.

According to his family, he had no criminal convictions and was seeking legal status through a family-sponsored immigration application.

As reported by CNN, relatives described him as a devoted husband, father and employer whose life revolved around supporting his family and creating opportunities for others through his business.

Speaking at a press conference, his eldest son, Ronaldo Salgado, urged the public to remember his father for the life he lived rather than the circumstances of his death.

Lorenzo Salgado Araujo's son: I am calling for a full investigation into the events that transpired on July 7. He did not deserve to be reduced to a headline of Mexican man shot and killed by ICE. He deserved to live a quiet life as Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, a husband, a father,… pic.twitter.com/icOWdsVRnu — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) July 9, 2026

'He did not deserve to die. He did not deserve to be reduced to a headline of "Mexican man shot and killed by ICE". He deserved to live a quiet life as Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, a husband, a father, and a job creator for dozens of men who also wanted the American dream,' Ronaldo said.

He added that his father 'wanted nothing else in life but to provide for his wife and see his sons become great people'.

A GoFundMe page described Salgado Araujo as a hardworking man who 'built his life the honest way: with early mornings, long hours, and his own two hands.' The 52-year-old was also known for his work ethic, fairness and willingness to help others.

Read more ICE Agents Fatally Shoot Unarmed Houston Father Of Three Who Panicked and Mistook Masked Officers For Intruders ICE Agents Fatally Shoot Unarmed Houston Father Of Three Who Panicked and Mistook Masked Officers For Intruders

Family Disputes ICE Account

DHS saidICE agents were conducting a 'targeted enforcement operation' when they tried to stop Salgado Araujo's vehicle.

The department alleged he 'rammed an ICE law enforcement vehicle, refused to follow multiple verbal commands, and weaponised his vehicle in an attempt to run over an ICE law enforcement officer,' prompting the agent to 'fire his weapon in self-defence.' DHS also said it would not identify the officer because of threats against ICE personnel.

Ronaldo disputed that account, saying his father had been driving to collect construction workers when he was surrounded by unmarked vehicles.

‘He feared for his life.’ The son of Lorenzo Salgado Aruajo, a man fatally shot by ICE during a traffic stop, says his dad fled because the agents never identified themselves — and he was terrified. pic.twitter.com/xWaPUhwThn — NowThis Impact (@nowthisimpact) July 9, 2026

'He's always been aware of what to do if he got pulled over,' Ronaldo said. 'Had my father seen an emblem of ICE, or an emblem that says anything about a law enforcement agency, my father would have complied.'

The family believes Salgado Araujo mistook the vehicles for an attempted robbery and feared his work equipment would be stolen.

Video Shows Final Morning

Hours after the shooting, Ronaldo released home security footage showing his father calmly loading coffee and lunch into his work van before leaving home with the family's dog.

Reflecting on his father's final moments, Ronaldo said: 'My father was always a strong man and never wanted us to know if he was in pain. He never complained. But it hurt my heart to hear his scream.'

The shooting remains under investigation. LULAC and Representative Sylvia Garcia have also called for an independent inquiry and the release of body camera footage. Meanwhile, Mexico's government has pledged to pursue diplomatic and legal action.