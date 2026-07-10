Federal officers who shot and killed a Houston father on 7 July were not wearing body cameras, and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has blamed back-to-back government shutdowns for the gap, leaving investigators without official footage of the deadly encounter.

Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, a 52-year-old construction contractor from Mexico, died after a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer opened fire during an attempted vehicle stop at around 6:50 a.m. on Canal Street in the city's East End. The Harris County medical examiner ruled his death a homicide.

Why There Is No Footage

DHS said the officers involved 'had not been issued body-worn cameras due to back-to-back Democrat shutdowns', which it said interrupted the purchase and rollout of the equipment across ICE field offices. A department spokesperson said cameras have reached more than half of those offices, with the rest due in the next 60 days.

That timeline matters far beyond Houston. Until the rollout is complete, any use of force by officers in the uncovered offices could unfold exactly as this one did, with no federal video record for investigators, prosecutors, or families to examine.

An Account No One Can Verify

According to ICE, the driver initiated a confrontation by ramming a vehicle and driving toward an agent, prompting a fatal response. Family members, represented by his son Ronaldo Salgado, argue that the driver likely feared a robbery and would have complied had the agents been clearly identified, contradicting the federal account.

The office of US Representative Sylvia Garcia said Salgado Araujo was not the intended target of the operation. DHS said officers stopped his white van because it resembled a vehicle linked to a suspect they had watched for weeks. Garcia confirmed the father of three had no criminal convictions.

With no bodycam footage, investigators must reconstruct the shooting from witness statements, physical evidence, and private recordings. Surveillance clips released by the family and LULAC show unmarked SUVs trailing the van, but public footage does not capture the shooting itself.

Houston Says Its Hands Are Tied

Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare opened a review and urged witnesses forward, noting federal control over key evidence. Mayor John Whitmire questioned city authority, stating 'there cannot be two ongoing investigations' without jurisdiction. Houston police cited a lack of legal jurisdiction over federal officers.

The DHS Office of Inspector General is leading the federal investigation, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is examining the alleged assault on the officer. Mexico's government said it will request criminal charges in US courts over the death.

A Missing Record With a Precedent

The stakes of absent footage are not hypothetical. When an ICE officer fatally shot 23-year-old Ruben Ray Martinez in South Padre Island earlier this year, the agency also said he tried to run over an agent. Body camera and security footage later released by Texas authorities did not definitively support that claim.

In Houston, no such check exists. DHS says the Secure America Act now gives ICE 'historic funding' for cameras, citing a more than 1,300% increase in assaults on officers. For families in immigrant neighbourhoods, the question raised on Canal Street stands until the equipment arrives. When federal force is used, will there be a verifiable record of it?