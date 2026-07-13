One person is dead after a reported ICE-involved shooting in Biddeford, Maine, prompting a major law enforcement response and urgent calls for answers from local officials and community groups.

The incident happened on Monday morning near Pool Street and Hill Street in Biddeford, where police closed the road and warned drivers to avoid the area. Biddeford police confirmed the closure at around 8.15am, while officials said there was no ongoing threat to the public.

Maine State Police, the FBI and the Biddeford Police Crime Scene Unit were reportedly seen at the scene. Biddeford Police Chief JoAnn Fisk said the case was not being led by her department and that further information would come from the FBI and the Maine Office of the Attorney General.

Few official details were immediately available, including the identity of the person killed, who fired the shots or exactly how US Immigration and Customs Enforcement was involved.

Ryan Fecteau Says ICE Was Involved

Maine House Speaker Ryan Fecteau was among the first public officials to confirm that a fatal shooting had taken place.

'A person was killed. ICE was involved,' Fecteau said in a statement Monday morning. He added that Maine State Police and the Department of Public Safety were at the scene gathering details and that he expected the FBI to investigate as well.

Fecteau said those were the only details available to him at the time and promised to provide further updates as more information was relayed. His statement immediately pushed the incident into a wider political and community conversation, given the reported involvement of federal immigration officers.

The shooting also drew a response from Troy Jackson, who is running for US Senate. He said he had been alerted to the fatal ICE shooting and that his team was monitoring the situation closely.

'My heart is with Biddeford – and with all Mainers,' Jackson said.

Neighbour Heard Gunshots

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A neighbour reportedly said she was woken at around 8am by the sound of gunshots. She later noticed a heavy law enforcement presence in the area, with officers and investigators blocking off the street.

The account added to the sense of confusion in the neighbourhood, where residents saw multiple agencies arrive but received little public information about what had happened. Officials have not yet said whether the shooting occurred during an attempted arrest, an immigration enforcement action or another kind of encounter.

Immigrant Rights Group Demands Justice

Project Relief, an immigrant rights advocacy group, said one of its community members had been killed during an encounter with ICE.

'We are heartbroken to share that one of our community members was killed this morning during an encounter with ICE in Biddeford,' the group said.

The organisation said it was in contact with the person's family and would support them through what it called an 'unimaginable time.'

Project Relief described the person killed as young, though officials have not confirmed their age. The group said the community must stand with the family and 'ensure they are not alone,' adding: 'They must get justice.'

The group Biddeford Saco for Racial Justice announced plans to hold a protest against ICE at noon Monday in Mechanics Park.