A 40-year-old New Yorker, Shaquan Seth, is at the centre of a fierce row over no-bail policies after being released without cash bail in Queens on Friday despite a record of nearly 150 arrests.

The serial shoplifter is accused of five new thefts from shops in Queens between 17 June and 5 August 2026, including allegedly stealing more than $600 worth of candles from a Target on Jackson Avenue.

Police sources said Seth was freed less than a week after finishing a five-month sentence on Rikers Island and was quickly arrested again on fresh shoplifting and burglary allegations.

Prosecutors confirmed that under New York's bail laws, the charges in his latest cases are not eligible for cash bail, meaning judges could not remand him in custody. Critics derided as 'no-bail believers' have been slammed for defending outcomes as akin to helping 'Jean Valjean' rather than dealing with a career criminal.

What Shaquan Seth Is Accused of Now

According to New York Post, Seth's latest alleged crime spree began almost immediately after he walked out of jail. Records state that he was released on 11 June after pleading guilty in May to felony grand larceny in a previous robbery and burglary case.

He received a six-month sentence but was credited for time served while the charges were pending, effectively clearing his term. Between 17 June, less than a week after that release, and 5 August, Seth was allegedly involved in five new thefts across Queens.

In the most striking incident, he is accused of entering the Target on Jackson Avenue, loading up with more than $600 worth of Threshold-brand candles and leaving without paying. When a young female clerk attempted to stop him, sources say he threatened to shoot her, though no weapon was displayed.

A representative for the Queens District Attorney's Office has stated that the charges arising from these incidents are not bail-eligible under New York law. That technical classification is what allowed Seth to be released again after arraignment, despite the seriousness many people attach to his alleged behaviour.

A Rap Sheet Stretching Back to 2009

Seth's criminal history goes far beyond a handful of shoplifting cases. Police sources said his rap sheet dates back to 2009 and includes arrests for burglary, larceny, drug offences, resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer. Those sources claim he has been arrested close to 150 times and has been jailed 67 times following convictions or remands.

He has also been on the receiving end of violence. The same sources say Seth has twice been shot in separate disputes with armed men, once in the chest during a dispute on the Lower East Side in 2008 and again in the hand in the Bronx in 2016.

'Jean Valjean' Arguments Under Fire

Critics of New York's bail laws began using Seth's case as a symbol of what they see as a broken system. Commentators have argued that reforms pushed under the banner of 'criminal justice reform' have made it almost impossible to keep repeat offenders locked up, even when their records suggest escalating risk.

They say the idea that shoplifting on this scale is mostly about need, likening offenders to Victor Hugo's fictional bread thief Jean Valjean, simply does not match reality here.

A law-enforcement source, speaking in exasperated terms, put it bluntly, saying it 'makes no sense' that someone could do six months for one set of thefts and then be released without bail on near-identical charges so soon afterwards. Another strand of criticism is more pointed, accusing progressive lawmakers of intentionally emptying jails and prisons and prioritising ideological goals over community safety.

How Texas Would Likely Treat a Serial Shoplifter Like Seth

It is worth noting how sharply New York's approach contrasts with Texas. According to L&L Law Group, under Texas law, a shoplifting case that might be treated as a low-level misdemeanour for a first-time offender can be escalated dramatically for someone with a record like Seth's.

Penal Code section 31.03 sets a ladder of offence levels based on the value of stolen goods, so a $600 theft would usually sit near the lower rungs. However, Texas has a repeat-offender enhancement.

Under section 31.03(e)(4)(D), any theft can be charged as a state-jail felony if the defendant has two or more prior theft convictions, regardless of the value of the latest haul. On the allegations reported here, a defendant like Seth would almost certainly face a felony count in somewhere like Frisco or the Dallas–Fort Worth area, even if the immediate facts looked like modest shoplifting.

Texas also has a specific statute on organised retail theft, Penal Code section 31.16, which allows multiple thefts to be aggregated into a higher-value, higher-penalty charge.

Bail Discretion, or Lack of It

The argument is not simply about how theft is charged, but who gets to decide whether a repeat offender remains behind bars before trial.

Texas, under its Constitution and Code of Criminal Procedure, generally leaves judges with broad discretion to set bail and impose conditions based on the offence, the accused's history and perceived community risk.

There is no blanket rule in Texas that forbids cash bail for non-violent property crimes. Recent reforms there have tended to restrict easy release for repeat and violent offenders, not make it easier.

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Faced with someone who has dozens of prior arrests and is charged with felony-level theft, a Texas judge could set a significant bond and impose strict conditions.

The outcome would hardly be guaranteed, but it would not be preordained that such a defendant walked free without posting bail.

New York's bail reforms were designed to keep low-level, non-violent offenders out of jail before trial, especially where they could not afford cash bail.

The rules bar judges from setting bail in many larceny and burglary cases that do not involve violence or weapons, even where the accused has a long record of similar offences.

In Seth's case, officials in Queens have acknowledged that the current allegations, although numerous, fall into that non-violent category under state law. As a result, his release is not some judicial whim but a consequence of legislation that sharply limits when defendants can be held pre-trial.