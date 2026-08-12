The US Department of Justice has produced records showing that Andrew Tate had thousands of dollars in his federal detention account, adding a new wrinkle to his public complaints about conditions following his arrest in Miami.

The records emerged after the controversial influencer claimed he was being held under highly restrictive conditions without access to commissary purchases, regular telephone calls or outdoor recreation.

Tate and his brother, Tristan, were arrested in Miami on 18 July as British authorities seek their extradition to the UK. They face charges including rape and trafficking for sexual exploitation and have denied wrongdoing. The brothers are currently being held at the Federal Detention Center in Miami while they fight extradition.

Tate Complains About Conditions in Federal Detention

Andrew Tate has used social media while in custody to complain about conditions at the facility, including his placement in restrictive housing.

According to Reuters, the brothers are being held in the facility's Special Housing Unit, or SHU. Prosecutors have said the placement is intended to protect them because of their high profiles, while their lawyers have argued that conditions there are unnecessarily harsh.

Tate claimed he had no access to commissary purchases, telephone calls or yard time while in the unit. His attorney, Joseph McBride, has also criticised the conditions, claiming his clients were struggling with food, water and sleep.

Those allegations remain disputed. Federal officials maintain that the brothers are receiving adequate treatment while in custody, while their defence team continues to challenge the conditions of their detention. Reuters reported that the Miami facility has experienced documented infrastructure problems, including issues involving water, air conditioning and other parts of the building.

Official Paper Trail Disproves Extreme Allegations

Newly released government records show that both brothers had substantial balances in their detention accounts as of 5 August.

According to records reported by the Miami New Times, Andrew Tate's account showed a balance of approximately $3,564 (£2,635), while Tristan Tate's account contained approximately $2,583 (£1,910).

The records complicate Tate's public complaints about having no commissary access, but they do not necessarily disprove them.

Andrew Tate’s lawyer claimed the Tate brothers are being starved in jail.



To combat his ridiculous claim, the DOJ just released some of their commissary receipts. 🫠 pic.twitter.com/yUkjROqIqn — Murdered By Crayons 🖍️ (@CrayonMurders) August 11, 2026

Having money available in a detention account is not the same as having unrestricted access to commissary services. Because the brothers are being held in the SHU, restrictions could affect when and how they can make purchases.

The records therefore establish that the brothers had funds available in their accounts, but they do not, on their own, establish how frequently they were permitted to use those funds or whether Tate's claim referred specifically to restrictions imposed while in the SHU.

That distinction is particularly important because prosecutors and the defence have offered sharply different descriptions of the brothers' detention.

Prosecutors Push Back on Tate's Account

Federal prosecutors have challenged the broader portrayal of the brothers' treatment as exceptionally severe.

Reuters reported that prosecutors said the Tates were being held in the SHU for their protection and argued that the conditions were lawful and adequate. Their lawyers, meanwhile, have continued to describe the conditions as harsh while seeking their release from custody.

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The newly disclosed account records provide prosecutors with evidence that the brothers were not without financial resources while detained. However, describing the records as proof that Tate lied about having no commissary access would go further than the documents themselves establish.

Questions Swirl Around The Defence Strategy

The dispute comes as the brothers fight extradition to Britain, where prosecutors have brought multiple charges involving alleged offences between 2010 and 2017. US prosecutors have opposed their release, arguing that their wealth, international connections and access to multiple passports make them flight risks. The Tates deny the allegations and are contesting extradition.

McBride and the brothers' other lawyers have sought their release under conditions that could include surrendering passports and electronic monitoring. A federal judge will ultimately determine whether they can be released while the extradition proceedings continue.

For now, the government records establish one narrow but significant fact: Andrew and Tristan Tate had thousands of dollars available in their detention accounts.

Whether they could freely spend that money while being held in restrictive housing, and whether that undermines Tate's broader complaints about conditions, is a separate question that the account balances alone cannot answer.