Simon Levy, a 40-year-old serial sex offender from north London, has been given a whole-life term at the Old Bailey for the murders of two women and the rape of a third, after police and prosecutors admitted a series of failures that left him free to offend while on bail.

The sentence means he will never be released and comes after it emerged that Levy carried out his second murder while on bail as a suspect for the first. Both the Metropolitan Police and the Crown Prosecution Service have accepted that institutional errors left a known offender at liberty across the capital.

Institutional Failures Surrounding Simon Levy

There was a sequence of missed opportunities to intervene. Levy, already on the sex offender register following a 2021 conviction, carried out a campaign of violence against vulnerable women throughout 2025.

In January, he beat and raped a 35-year-old woman in a Tottenham car park. Two months later, he murdered 53-year-old Carmenza Valencia-Trujillo in a south-east London tower block. By August, despite being under active investigation, he suffocated 39-year-old Sheryl Wilkins in the same car park where his January attack occurred.

How a man with such a history of sexual violence was permitted to escalate his offending remains the central question. British Transport Police had previously arrested Levy for assaults on trains, yet administrative blunders delayed formal charges.

Prosecutors also failed to supply three separate court hearings with information detailing the danger he posed. These oversights have prompted scrutiny of the criminal justice system's ability to protect the public.

Two Metropolitan Police officers are now under investigation by the watchdog over alleged failings. In August 2024, Levy's risk assessment was downgraded from high to medium. Despite his subsequent arrest for the first murder, it was not upgraded.

Simon Levy's Background and Courtroom Evidence

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Inside the courtroom, the impact of these failures was set out. Levy sat in the dock, wearing dark glasses for an eye injury, as the Recorder of London, Mark Lucraft KC, delivered a whole-life sentence.

The judge described the attacks as an exploitation of vulnerable women by a man with a 'morbid fascination with sex, rape, and crime.'

The families of the victims provided testimonies about the damage inflicted. Mary Wilkins, mother of the second murder victim, told the court she hoped Levy would never walk the streets again as he remained a 'threat to all women.'

Lindsey Hicks addressed Levy directly, saying he had destroyed their lives before telling him: 'Know this, you lose.'

Demands for Accountability After Levy Case

The fallout from the sentencing has moved to police and political leaders in the capital. Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley described the situation as a 'whole system failing,' highlighting a criminal justice system that repeatedly bails dangerous offenders instead of remanding them in custody.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said the victims deserved a system that believed and protected them.

For the surviving victim and the bereaved families, apologies from the authorities offer limited comfort. The surviving victim, a classical pianist who testified, told the court that the assault stripped away her soul and dignity during the attack.

Levy is now serving a whole-life term, but the systemic errors that enabled his offending across London remain the subject of ongoing concern.