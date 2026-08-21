Pete Hegseth's wife has reportedly become a constant presence around the defence secretary, with one source saying he likes having her nearby to 'keep him out of trouble' because of his past reputation for heavy drinking.

Jennifer Rauchet Hegseth, a former Fox News producer and Pete Hegseth's wife, has drawn growing scrutiny over her unusually prominent role around the Pentagon. According to reports, she has travelled with Hegseth, appeared at the Pentagon frequently and joined him in settings normally reserved for officials with a clear need to be present.

Reports this week noted that Jennifer has become one of Hegseth's closest advisers and a kind of 'de facto producer' for his public-facing role, helping prepare him for appearances, sitting in on journalist meetings and brainstorming video ideas.

Source Says She Helps 'Keep Him Out of Trouble'

One source close to Hegseth said that the defence secretary likes having Jennifer travel with him because she helps 'keep him out of trouble', a remark tied to past allegations about his drinking. Hegseth faced questions about alleged excessive drinking before his confirmation as defence secretary, with former colleagues previously describing concerns about his conduct in earlier jobs.

The suggestion that his wife is serving as a stabilising presence has only sharpened questions inside and outside the Pentagon about whether her role has crossed normal boundaries for a Cabinet spouse.

Sensitive Meetings and Signal Chat Scrutiny

The controversy first intensified when The Wall Street Journal reported that Hegseth brought Jennifer to two meetings with foreign military counterparts where sensitive information was discussed. One meeting reportedly involved British defence officials at a delicate moment in US-Ukraine intelligence sharing.

A separate controversy followed after reports said Hegseth shared highly specific details about planned US strikes in Yemen in a private Signal group chat that included his wife, his brother and his personal lawyer.

John Ullyot, a former Pentagon spokesperson who worked under Hegseth, criticised the arrangement in unusually blunt terms.

'It's bonkers that a defense secretary would involve his wife in his sensitive official duties, including sharing details of an impending military operation, and face zero consequences,' Ullyot told media, according to reports.

Influence Extends Beyond Travel

Jennifer's role has reportedly extended into media strategy and personnel discussions. The Washington Post previously reported that she had informed Hegseth's staff about media interviews he planned to do, a task typically handled by Defence Department communications professionals. The report also said she met with potential political appointees as the administration vetted people for Pentagon jobs.

Earlier this month, Trump signed an executive order creating the President's Military Spouse Commission and named Jennifer Hegseth as chair, formalising at least one part of her expanding public role.

Pentagon Defends Her Involvement

The Pentagon has defended Jennifer Hegseth's presence, with spokesperson Sean Parnell reportedly describing her as 'an accomplished leader in her own right and a devoted military spouse.'

Another Pentagon statement called her 'a vital asset and a true force multiplier' for the department's mission, according to reports. But critics say the issue is not whether a defence secretary can rely on a spouse emotionally or politically. It is whether someone without a formal Pentagon role should be present around sensitive national security discussions.