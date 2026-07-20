Former US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene publicly lashed out at Pete Hegseth over his description of two American service members killed in Jordan as a 'sacrifice', asking 'What the fuck are you talking about?' in a post on X.

Her comments came shortly after Hegseth shared the US Central Command's report on the 17 July attack, in which American and partner forces tried to repel a large Iranian ballistic missile and drone barrage.

Responding to a statement where Hegseth honoured the casualties as a 'sacrifice', Greene rejected his terminology, asking what he was talking about and accusing the current administration of waging a senseless war.

The US Central Command released an official casualty report detailing a fatal engagement where American and regional partner forces defended against an Iranian ballistic missile and drone offensive.

Hegseth shared the military update on social media with a brief tribute, and his 'sacrifice' remark immediately prompted the former representative's response.

Hegseth's 'Sacrifice' Remark Sparks Greene's Explicit Rebuttal

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The exchange unfolded on the social media platform X, following the military announcement from headquarters in Tampa, Florida. Hegseth quoted the official update and offered a brief message of condolence to the fallen troops.

He stated that their sacrifice only stiffens the nation's resolve. This framing of the military loss drew strong criticism from Greene.

The former lawmaker quoted Hegseth directly and questioned his choice of words.

Greene wrote, 'Sacrifice?? What the fuck are you talking about??' She then argued that the fallen service members did not willingly surrender their lives, framing their deaths instead as the direct consequence of foreign policy decisions made by Donald Trump and his top officials.

Greene also claimed that the administration is prioritising foreign interests over American lives. She stated that the troops were killed because of the war Hegseth, Trump and the broader administration are waging on behalf of a foreign country, explicitly naming Israel in her post.

Sacrifice?? What the fuck are you talking about??



They did not willingly sacrifice themselves.



They were killed because of the war you, Trump, and the admin, are waging on behalf of a FOREIGN COUNTRY, Israel.



You mean their deaths fuel your bloodlust for a senseless war. https://t.co/A0PhmLvHzx — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) July 18, 2026

Greene Links Jordan Deaths To Wider Foreign Policy

The former representative accused Hegseth of using the deaths to support what she described as an entirely senseless and avoidable conflict.

Before the political clash erupted online, military officials provided details of the engagement in Jordan.

According to the official statement, the incident occurred when allied forces attempted to repel an incoming barrage of Iranian weaponry. Two American service members were killed in action during the defensive operation.

Military commanders confirmed that one additional service member is currently listed as missing. Other personnel at the site sustained minor injuries during the incident.

Four service members required medical evacuation to Jordanian hospitals for treatment. Medical staff cleared and discharged those four individuals shortly after their arrival.

Several other military personnel on the ground were evaluated for minor injuries and have since returned to active duty. Defence officials have withheld specific operational details regarding the Iranian attack vector and the precise location of the defensive installations within Jordan.

Out of respect for the families, the military command stated it will withhold additional information regarding the incident. The identities of the fallen personnel will remain classified until at least 24 hours after their next of kin have been formally notified by military representatives.