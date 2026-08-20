A leaked video has put longtime Trump aide Lynne Patton at the centre of an extraordinary political controversy after she was reportedly filmed slurring her words and playing with a sex toy during a yacht party.

The footage, reportedly recorded on 6 February 2025, shows Patton in a gold cocktail dress chasing a purple vibrator around the boat while repeatedly telling the person filming not to capture her face.

The video was filmed by Washington lobbyist Ryan Coyne, who was described as a close friend of Patton and someone who frequently accompanied her to political events.

Leaked Yacht Video Shows Bizarre Scene

According to the account discussed in the podcast, the footage was recorded hours after Patton attended a children's hospital benefit gala at Mar-a-Lago. Rather than ending the evening quietly, the night reportedly continued aboard a yacht, where the video captures a chaotic scene involving Patton and the sex toy.

Patton, 52, is heard speaking with noticeably slurred words while people around her react to the toy being loose on the boat. At one point, she appears to realise she is being recorded and repeatedly objects to the camera.

'You're not getting our faces,' she says in the footage, before apparently asking the person filming to start the scene again.

The footage does not appear to show Patton's face clearly, but the account identifies her as the woman wearing the gold dress.

Patton Reportedly Played With Purple Vibrator

The most striking part of the footage centres on the purple vibrator, which appears to become the focus of the group aboard the yacht.

The podcast says Patton was seen chasing after the toy before picking it up from a chair and throwing it back onto the floor. She reportedly then asked for the moment to be repeated, adding to the bizarre nature of the footage.

The person behind the camera can also be heard reacting as the group searches for the toy.

'It's on the loose,' one voice says, before another appears to identify it as a vibrator belonging to someone named Caroline.

Patton's reported insistence that the camera avoid her face adds another layer to the footage, particularly because of her prominent political connections. The video has since been presented as an example of the contrast between the private behaviour of powerful political figures and the public image expected of government officials.

There is no indication from the supplied material that the footage shows illegal conduct. The controversy instead centres on the apparent intoxication, the sexual nature of the scene and Patton's position within Trump's political orbit.

Lynne Patton's Trump Administration Ties

Patton is not a newcomer to Republican politics. She has been associated with Trump for years and previously served as a regional director for the US Department of Housing and Urban Development during Trump's first administration.

She has also been a prominent defender of Trump and appeared publicly during congressional proceedings in 2019, when she was brought forward during Michael Cohen's testimony. Contemporary reporting from that period identified her as a high-ranking HUD official and a Trump supporter.

Her longstanding proximity to Trump makes the leaked footage particularly striking. Rather than involving an anonymous party-goer, the video reportedly features someone who has spent years operating within Trump's political and government circles.