Jesse Watters has sparked a fierce backlash after questioning the safety of military bases in direct response to the Pentagon's new testosterone screening programme. As Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth rolls out mandatory hormone testing for troops, critics are accusing the Fox News host of trivialising the persistent military sexual assault controversy. The inflammatory remark, which suggested that increasing testosterone levels in soldiers would turn them into 'wild animals,' has ignited widespread condemnation from veteran groups and advocates.

For survivors and service personnel, the commentary represents a callous misstep that undermines years of institutional effort to foster a safer environment for women in the armed forces. The controversy highlights the deepening divide over military health policy and illustrates the tension between high-stakes institutional reform and the often-volatile nature of media punditry in shaping public perception of the armed forces.

A Comment That Quickly Became the Story

The controversy unfolded during a segment on Fox News examining Hegseth's newly announced policy to screen military personnel aged 30 and over for testosterone deficiency. The programme would add annual hormone testing to routine health assessments, while younger service members could opt in voluntarily. Testosterone replacement therapy would remain optional.

Discussing the initiative, Watters joked that military bases could become a more dangerous place for women if testosterone levels increased among troops. 'Women on base, you better be careful. These guys are going to be wild animals,' he said during the broadcast.

The comment immediately attracted criticism across social media platforms, where users argued that the joke crossed a line by invoking a longstanding problem within the US military. Critics pointed to decades of efforts by military leaders and lawmakers to address sexual harassment and sexual assault within the armed forces, arguing that the issue is too serious to be treated as a punchline.

Hegseth's 'High-T' Vision Faces Questions

The exchange emerged against the broader debate over Hegseth's approach to military readiness.

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Announcing the programme, the Defence Secretary argued that troops should be given every opportunity to operate at their 'absolute best' and described the initiative as a way to improve resilience, health and performance. He insisted the policy was not intended as artificial enhancement but as a means of restoring natural hormone levels where deficiencies exist.

Yet the proposal has already drawn scrutiny from medical experts and lawmakers.

Several physicians questioned the scientific basis for universal screening, noting that testosterone levels fluctuate throughout the day and that current medical guidance generally recommends testing when symptoms are present rather than screening entire populations. Some experts warned that large-scale testing without clear clinical justification could create unnecessary risks.

Questions have also been raised about whether the programme will apply equally to female service members. Pentagon officials have not provided detailed answers on whether hormone-related screening or treatment options would be expanded for women serving in the armed forces.

Democratic lawmakers with military experience were among the most vocal critics. Senator Tammy Duckworth and Representative Chrissy Houlahan both challenged the focus on testosterone while calling for broader attention to hormone health issues affecting all service personnel.

Familiar Criticism Follows the Fox Host

The backlash also reflects a wider pattern surrounding Watters, one of Fox News' most recognisable personalities.

Over the years, the host has repeatedly generated headlines for remarks involving gender, masculinity and women's roles. Supporters often dismiss such comments as satire or political provocation. Critics argue they reinforce stereotypes and normalise attitudes that deserve closer scrutiny.

In April, he received widespread criticism after making controversial remarks while discussing sexual assault allegations against Rep. Eric Swalwell during Monday's episode of The Five. Swalwell has denied allegations that he sexually assaulted a former intern and staff member, pressured her to send nude photos and exposed himself.

Commenting on the claims, Watters said, 'Don't just whip it out. Allegedly he was just whipping it out in a car in broad daylight in front of the intern. Like, that's not the moment you do it. It has to be done in the moment of maybe some passion.' Co-host Dana Perino immediately interjected, 'Never with an intern,' to which Watters replied with a laugh, 'Never with an intern!'

The exchange sparked immediate backlash, with critics accusing Watters of making light of sexual misconduct rather than condemning the allegations. Social media users also revived several of his previous controversies involving comments about women.

Among them was Watters' past anecdote claiming he 'let the air out of' his now-wife Emma DiGiovine's tyres to persuade her to accept a lift while they worked together at Fox News, a story he later insisted was 'obviously a joke.' Critics also pointed to his 2025 remark, 'I think AOC wants to sleep with Miller,' about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, as well as his 2026 statement expressing hope there would 'not be a female president in my lifetime.'

'Have Their Way With Her. Control Her. Not in a Sexual Way'

Watters came under fire after making a controversial remark about then Vice-President Kamala Harris during a discussion on The Five, prompting criticism from colleagues, political figures and social media users.

While discussing Harris' foreign policy credentials during the 2024 presidential campaign, Watters said she would 'get paralysed in the Situation Room while the generals have their way with her' if elected president. The comment immediately drew objections from co-hosts Dana Perino and Jeanine Pirro, who urged him to retract the statement. Watters responded that he meant it figuratively, adding, 'Have their way with her. Control her. Not in a sexual way.'

The remarks quickly spread online, with critics accusing the Fox News personality of using sexist language to describe the Democratic nominee. Kerstin Emhoff, the former wife of Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, condemned the comments, while former Republican congresswoman Barbara Comstock described them as 'intentional misogyny'.

Navigating the Intersection of Policy and Discourse

Meanwhile, the underlying policy remains under examination. Hegseth's proposal arrives amid growing interest within conservative political circles in testosterone replacement therapy and men's health, themes that have increasingly entered mainstream political discourse. At the same time, researchers and clinicians continue to debate when hormone treatment is medically appropriate and what benefits can realistically be expected. The Pentagon now finds itself in a difficult position. It is trying to manage the roll-out of a complex health policy while the public conversation is dominated by a debate over the host's inflammatory framing of that very policy.

Military leadership has spent decades attempting to eradicate the toxic culture that allows sexual harassment to fester. When prominent figures in the media treat such risks as a punchline, it inevitably complicates the work of officers and enlisted personnel who are trying to build an inclusive and safe environment.

As criticism of Watters continues to circulate online, the episode illustrates how a single offhand remark can overwhelm a policy discussion. As the Department of Defence continues to defend its testing programme against scientific and legislative scrutiny, it must now also contend with the reality that the public perception of its culture is being shaped as much by television commentary as it is by official press releases.