Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, mid-speech at a military ceremony, wiped his nose with his bare hand and then ran that same hand back through his carefully styled hair, on camera, in front of the assembled press.

The clip spread across social media within hours of Monday's event, drawing a chorus of revulsion and a fresh round of mockery aimed at one of the administration's least popular figures.

What might have been a forgettable slip landed differently for Hegseth, whose past boasts about never washing his hands turned a moment of poor hygiene into a callback his critics could not resist.

The reaction arrived at an already difficult stretch for the secretary, whose approval ratings have sunk to the lowest in the cabinet.

The Two Seconds That Set off the Internet

Hegseth was speaking at the renaming of a South Carolina military installation, rechristened Joint Base Lindsey Graham in honour of the late senator, when the camera caught the gesture. He touched his nose, then, without pause, swept the same hand up and over his hair, as footage shared by journalist Aaron Rupar on 10 August showed.

Rupar's post, viewed millions of times, needed no editorialising to travel. Users piled in with variations on a single theme of disgust, and the moment was quickly clipped, captioned and looped across platforms, the kind of unflattering micro-event that modern political video is engineered to surface and amplify.

Pete Hegseth wipes his nose, then runs his hand through his hair pic.twitter.com/CXml9BpeER — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 10, 2026

The setting sharpened the contrast. Hegseth had taken the podium to argue for a large increase in the Pentagon's budget, a serious message about national defence that was promptly buried beneath a wave of commentary about what he had just done with his hand, a reminder of how easily optics can swallow substance in the attention economy.

Why an Old Hand-Washing Boast Made It Worse

The video would have stung any official, but it detonated for Hegseth specifically because of something he said years ago.

In a 2019 appearance on Fox and Friends, the network programme he then co-hosted, he declared that he did not really wash his hands 'ever', reasoning that 'germs are not a real thing' because 'I can't see them, therefore they are not real'.

He later claimed on social media that the remark had been a joke, but it has trailed him ever since, resurfacing whenever his conduct invites scrutiny. Monday's clip functioned as apparent confirmation of the very habit he insisted he had been kidding about, which is why so many viewers greeted it less as news than as vindication.

There is a pattern to these episodes. Earlier this year a separate Hegseth clip went viral over a supposed bodily-function sound at a Pentagon briefing, an audio effect that fact-checkers later determined had been edited in as a parody, a case that underlines how much of the material circulating about him blurs the line between genuine and manufactured.

The hair moment, by contrast, was plainly real, captured in the original broadcast with no doctoring required.

A Viral Humiliation at a Vulnerable Moment

The timing is what gives the episode more than novelty value. Days before the clip surfaced, CNN's chief data analyst Harry Enten reported that Hegseth's approval rating had fallen to the lowest in the administration, a net negative of 22 points, a figure Enten noted was far worse than the standing of former Defence Secretary Donald Rumsfeld shortly before the 2006 midterms that cost Republicans the House.

Read more 'Manly' Pete Hegseth Mocked Again After Experts Question Workout Form Against Military Standards 'Manly' Pete Hegseth Mocked Again After Experts Question Workout Form Against Military Standards

A single gross-out video does not move poll numbers on its own, but it hardens an impression, and impressions are what a struggling official can least afford.

For a defence secretary already fighting the perception that he is out of his depth, a viral clip casting him as careless and unserious does damage that no budget speech can easily undo.

Hegseth has not commented on the footage, and in all likelihood he will simply wait for the next news cycle to carry it away. Whether it fades or festers, the clip has already done the one thing his opponents wanted, handing them a two-second answer to the question of whether the man running the Pentagon is ready for the job.