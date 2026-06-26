US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has become the centre of a growing political firestorm after using the disparaging term 'libtards' during his keynote address at the Freedom 250 event on the National Mall. The incident, which occurred during the launch of the Great American State Fair, has drawn sharp condemnation from across the political spectrum, particularly as the remark was made while his young daughter, who has Down syndrome, stood beside him on the podium.

The political controversy began during Wednesday's rally, which serves as the centrepiece for the America 250 celebrations. While praising the military musicians who remained part of the official programme, Duffy pivoted to attack performers who had withdrawn from the exposition, an event Donald Trump has framed as a major patriotic showcase.

'I think we have to give a big round of applause for our military band and singers,' Duffy told the crowd gathered on the National Mall. 'Way better than those "libtards" that cancelled on us. So much better. Thank you guys. President Trump will make you famous.'

The moment immediately circulated across social media, with much of the criticism focusing not only on the insult itself but also on the fact that his daughter, Valentina StellaMaris Duffy, was standing next to him throughout the speech. Valentina was born with Down syndrome after arriving a month early with a congenital heart defect, details that Duffy and his wife, Rachel Campos-Duffy, have spoken about publicly in the past.

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Critics Focus On Language And Setting

What many critics found impossible to overlook was Duffy's use of a word widely regarded as an ableist slur while appearing alongside his daughter.

One X user wrote, 'Does @SecDuffy know the meaning of the word LIBTARD? His youngest daughter was born with Down Syndrome, I am appalled he would use a word that denigrates special needs people. FFS grow up Sean.'

Another posted, 'I wonder if his child with Down Syndrome would appreciate the slur. Really classy.'

Others echoed the same criticism.

'Strange choice of wording from a man who has a child with down syndrome,' one person wrote.

Another added, 'Even more disgraceful that his child with Down Syndrome is standing onstage as he calls people "libtards".'

A further commenter described Duffy's remarks as 'pretty reprehensible' and 'juvenile', while another accused him of undermining repeated Republican calls for national unity through inflammatory language.

The backlash unfolded against the backdrop of growing controversy surrounding the America 250 festivities after several performers announced they would no longer participate. Some publicly confirmed their decisions on social media in the days leading up to the event, prompting organisers to rely more heavily on military bands and performers who remained committed to the programme.

A Wider Message On Family Values

Duffy's speech devoted much of his address to arguing that American culture has encouraged younger generations to prioritise careers and financial success over marriage and children.

'Modern culture has told our young people that they shouldn't look for love. They shouldn't have a family, they shouldn't have kids. Instead, focus on their education, focus on their careers, focus on their bank accounts,' he said.

He went on to mock what he described as modern aspirations.

'Have a free Saturday morning and go get a Venti latte with your friends at Starbucks. That will give them joy, is what culture has told them. This is the dumbest advice that they could ever get! What fills the human heart, what gives us purpose, we should look for love.'

Reflecting on his own life, Duffy credited his marriage to Fox News personality Rachel Campos-Duffy, whom he met on reality television nearly three decades ago, as the defining decision of his life.

'Get married and have lots of kids. Right? It's a lot of fun. Right? Best decision I made,' he told the crowd, adding that the couple's Catholic faith and family of nine children reflected what he believes should be celebrated during America's 250th anniversary.

Fair Launch Overshadowed

The controversy quickly eclipsed much of the intended message surrounding the launch of the Great American State Fair, one of the centrepiece attractions of the America 250 celebrations.

Scheduled to run from 25 June until 10 July on the National Mall, the event features state pavilions, military demonstrations, live entertainment, agricultural exhibits, rodeos, carnival rides and other attractions marking the approaching 250th anniversary of American independence.

The rally also preceded President Trump's appearance, although reports later indicated that some attendees left before his address had concluded.

With the Secretary of Transportation now embroiled in a personal controversy of his own making, the White House faces yet another distraction in what was intended to be a seamless launch of a landmark national celebration.