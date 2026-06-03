Donald Trump's Freedom 250 celebration has stumbled into open revolt in Washington, with a White House source claiming staff are facing the sack after a wave of artist pull-outs forced the president to reconsider the event.

The Great American State Fair, billed as part of the United States' 250th anniversary celebrations, was meant to run in Washington, D.C., but now sits amid a very public mess involving cancelled performers, political optics and Trump's own threat to replace the concert series with a rally.

Freedom 250 Line-Up Crumbles As Artists Flee Trump's MAGA Festival

The Great American State Fair, marketed as part of the broader Freedom 250 effort, initially boasted a slate of recognisable names. Bret Michaels, Martina McBride, Young MC and others were trumpeted as headliners for a nine-day run of musical events attached to the official anniversary branding.

According to multiple US reports, that pitch to artists stressed patriotism rather than politics. Several acts have since claimed they were not told the festival was being organised by Trump's non-profit foundation and would be wrapped in MAGA iconography.

Morris Day was the first to pull out, followed by a drip-feed of other acts until, in what one outlet described as a 'crisis' for organisers, most of the announced headliners had quietly left the bill.

A companion report said one insider believed the musicians 'hadn't even been contractually locked down before the announcements were made', suggesting the line-up had been rushed into the public domain before deals were actually secure.

As of this writing, none of these complaints has been formally answered in detail by the festival's organisers.

White House Insider Says 'Firings Are Coming' Over Freedom 250

Amid the embarrassment, the blame game appears to have reached straight into Trump's inner circle.

A White House source quoted by the Daily Mail said staffers involved in the Freedom 250 planning were likely to lose their jobs. The insider was scathing about the decision to hang the president's prestige on a bill of what they derisively called 'Z-list celebrities'.

'Allowing Z-list celebrities to embarrass the president like this, in a world where actual celebrities like Jason Aldean and Nicki Minaj actually support him, isn't just embarrassing, it's grossly negligent, and firings are coming,' the source said.

They went on to describe the current atmosphere as 'a circular firing squad', claiming some performers had been publicly trumpeted before their contracts were actually finalised.

A separate insider, closer to the festival's commercial side, tried to downplay the significance of the departures by attacking the artists themselves.

'They have been irrelevant for years, and my theory is that they just wanted their 15 minutes of fame. It was a publicity stunt,' the source said, insisting organisers could 'get the money back' and even 'force them to play' under the contracts that were in place, before conceding it was 'not worth it.'

Donald Trump Turns On 'Overpriced' Artists And Threatens A Rally

Donald Trump, never one to accept a loss quietly, has responded to the Freedom 250 fiasco by threatening to tear up his own festival plans and replace them with a rally.

On his social network Truth Social, he vented about the collapsing line-up and said he could personally draw 'much larger audiences than Elvis in his prime'.

In another post, he wrote simply, 'Cancel it', before branding the performers 'overpriced' and 'boring' and complaining that they 'do nothing but complain.'

He then ordered his allies to explore turning the slot into a campaign-style event. 'I am ordering my Representatives to look at the feasibility of doing an AMERICA IS BACK Rally,' he wrote. 'Same time, same location. Only Great Patriots invited.'

Inside The Freedom 250 Pitch That Failed To Win Over Stars

Behind the scenes, the sales job to artists was apparently intense. Sources familiar with the planning told US outlets that organisers touted not just access to the White House but even dangled the prospect of future recognition at the Kennedy Center Honors.

'There was a belief that access, prestige and even the possibility of future Kennedy Center recognition could help open doors,' one insider said. 'But even that wasn't enough to convince many artists.'

Another source quoted in US coverage said 'the backlash inside the music community was much stronger than organisers expected' and that 'a lot of artists simply didn't want their names associated with the politics surrounding it.'

Freedom 250 Drifts From Patriotism To Political Headache

The Freedom 250 initiative was conceived to showcase American pride and to pull global attention to Washington with a blockbuster fair and concert series. Instead, it is now being discussed in terms of a 'funding gap' and a 'disaster' line-up, with comedians such as Bill Maher and satirists like John Oliver already picking over its failure.

Some acts remain on the bill. Flo Rida, C+C Music Factory and Vanilla Ice, a regular at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, are still said to be committed. Their presence has not stopped the narrative solidifying around the artists who left and the staff who may now carry the can.

Even the question of money has become politicised. One insider insisted organisers 'will get the money back' and that enforcing contracts was an option, although no figures have been placed on the reported $100 million (£74 million) budget gap mentioned in some US coverage.

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The Freedom 250 project and its flagship Great American State Fair were billed as Donald Trump's grand patriotic tribute to the United States' 250th anniversary. Commissioned by executive order and run through his non-profit arm, the venture was supposed to combine high-profile sport, music and pageantry around Washington.

Instead, the concert series has been hollowed out after a string of performers walked away, several saying they believed they were signing up to a non-partisan national celebration rather than a Trump-branded MAGA festival.