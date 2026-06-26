When Alexis Wilkins stepped up to perform the US national anthem at a Donald Trump-backed celebration in Washington, D.C., she likely expected the patriotic performance to generate headlines. It certainly did.

But instead of praise, the 27-year-old country singer and girlfriend of FBI Director Kash Patel found herself at the centre of a social media firestorm, with critics branding her rendition 'off-key', 'dull' and nowhere near the standard of country music icon Dolly Parton.

Alexis Wilkins' 'Off-Key' Critics

Wilkins performed at the opening ceremony of the Great American State Fair, part of President Donald Trump's Freedom 250 celebrations marking America's upcoming 250th anniversary. The performance, which quickly circulated online, prompted a barrage of criticism from viewers who dissected nearly every aspect of her vocal delivery.

One viral post accused Wilkins of attempting to impress audiences by unnecessarily extending notes, while claiming that the technique only highlighted vocal weaknesses.

'Bad female performers think they are impressing people by holding a single note way too long,' one critic wrote on X. 'In Alexis' case, the note she is holding is WAY off-key. Alexis is no Dolly Parton. Maybe she will return to Switzerland.'

Bad female performers think they are impressing people by holding a single note way too long (which is disrespectful to the sheet music, really). In Alexis' case, the note she is holding is WAY off-key. Alexis is no Dolly Parton. Maybe she will return to Switzerland https://t.co/PaHx4XLhvt — Patrick Howley (@HowleyReporter) June 25, 2026

The comparison to country music legend Dolly Parton quickly gained traction online, with numerous users echoing the sentiment that Wilkins' performance lacked the vocal strength and confidence expected during such a high-profile event.

Others questioned her credentials as a 'country music sensation', noting that her YouTube channel currently has slightly more than 8,000 subscribers, while screenshots of critical comments on her social media pages spread rapidly across various platforms.

"Country music sensation" Alexis Wilkins, who has a little more than 8k subscribers on YouTube, is getting destroyed in her comments. LOL pic.twitter.com/9eBPFo0YaI — Patrick Howley (@HowleyReporter) June 25, 2026

Among the harshest critiques came from a self-described former cathedral chorister, whose lengthy analysis of Wilkins' performance attracted significant attention online.

According to the user, while Wilkins remained 'mostly in tune', the performance ultimately failed to deliver any memorable moments.

'This was an opportunity to prove her critics wrong with a little wow factor,' the post read. 'But while Wilkins is mostly in tune, except for the only note that matters, where she was flat, I'm afraid to say the performance is dull as ditchwater.'

Hi 👋🏾 Former cathedral chorister here. This was an opportunity to prove her critics wrong with a little wow factor, but while Wilkins is mostly in tune— pretty tight actually, except for the only note that matters, where she was flat—I’m afraid to say the performance is dull as… pic.twitter.com/WGqi3HGUZ5 — MILO (@Nero) June 25, 2026

The critic went on to argue that Wilkins struggled with vocal dynamics, criticised her use of vibrato, and suggested she appeared more focused on presentation than performance.

'Her facial expressions telegraph pain, not patriotism,' the user added, concluding that Wilkins was 'a technically proficient singer with no confidence and a ton of bad habits'.

While such critiques represent subjective musical opinions rather than professional assessments, they nevertheless contributed to a growing online narrative that the performance had missed the mark.

Questions Over Her Freedom 250 Appearance

The criticism surrounding Wilkins' singing was further amplified by an ongoing debate over how she secured the prestigious performance slot.

Before taking the stage, Wilkins had already faced questions after content creator Sara Higdon publicly asked whether the girlfriend of the FBI director performing at a major national celebration could raise ethical concerns.

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Wilkins responded forcefully on social media, insisting that her appearance had nothing to do with her relationship with Kash Patel.

'I have been a country music artist for years now,' she wrote. 'I have had a successful career in both music and commentary/strategy. People don't get to negate that for clicks or headlines.'

She also clarified that she was not being paid for the performance and stressed that Freedom 250 events operate as a public-private partnership rather than through taxpayer funding.

'I'm no longer accepting false narratives and total sham accusations that diminish my hard work and earned accomplishments,' Wilkins added.

The debate intensified because Wilkins joined the Freedom 250 lineup after several announced performers, including country star Martina McBride, reportedly withdrew from the event.

Alexis Wilkins Says Her Career Stands On Its Own

Despite the backlash, Wilkins has maintained that her musical career predates her relationship with Patel and should be evaluated independently.

Raised in Arkansas, Wilkins graduated from Belmont University in 2020 and has been releasing country music since at least 2015. She has previously been represented by entertainment agency WME and management company AMG, while also building a career as a conservative political commentator.

Her supporters argue that criticism of her performance has become entangled with political disagreements and scrutiny surrounding her relationship with Kash Patel.

Still, for many online observers, the lasting takeaway from her Freedom 250 appearance had little to do with politics or ethics. Instead, the dominant verdict remained a brutally simple one: whatever audiences expected from the national anthem performance, many felt they had not witnessed the next Dolly Parton.