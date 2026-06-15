Josh Hokit stunned a White House Lawn crowd on Sunday, 14 June, stopping Derrick Lewis via second-round TKO in the UFC Freedom 250 main event before sparking immediate controversy during his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, where a remark about Michelle Obama drew an audible reaction from both the commentator and the audience.

The unbeaten 28-year-old extended his perfect record to 10 professional MMA victories, but the night's defining moment quickly shifted away from the cage.

In the aftermath of his victory, Hokit was interviewed by Rogan in the Octagon when he delivered the remark:

'Michelle Obama is a man. Am I right, America?'

The comment prompted an immediate reaction from Rogan, who broke into laughter before briefly pausing the interview flow. Clearly caught off guard, he attempted to move the broadcast on while still smiling, responding: 'Ladies and gentlemen, Josh Hokit.'

Around the arena, the moment split opinion. Some spectators laughed at the exchange, while others appeared visibly stunned by the unexpected direction of the interview.

UFC Freedom 250 was a memorable event for Josh Hokit, who defeated Derrick Lewis in their heavyweight duel via TKO in the second round at the White House Lawn on Sunday, 14 June. The win was another feather in his cap for the 28-year-old, who remains undefeated in his first 10 mixed martial arts fights.

The win could have been more meaningful had Hokit gotten a chance at a number-one contender's fight. Instead, he surprised many and created a bit of a stir in his post-match interview with Joe Rogan.

“Michelle Obama is a man” shouted on the White House lawn in a ring sponsored by Bud Light only available on Larry Ellison’s Paramount Plus. What a way to celebrate America 250 and the twilight of liberal democracy. pic.twitter.com/MCTjdB3slg — Tim Miller (@Timodc) June 15, 2026

Ironically, US President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, were seated in the front row during Hokit's comments, alongside UFC CEO Dana White.

Hokit Just Being Hokit

The swipe at Michelle Obama was hardly surprising, especially from someone like Hokit. He is known for his controversial persona inside and outside the Octagon. In fact, his controversial behaviour had already surfaced before his fight with Lewis.

In that incident, Hokit pretended to vomit and insinuated that he had been drinking before the weigh-in.

'Maybe I was drinking last night. Who wouldn't be? I have a giant Black man that wants to knock me out. He has the most knockouts in UFC history,' the 28-year-old said.

Going back further, he is known for cultivating a personality that has become divisive even among UFC fighters.

In the official pre-fight press conference held on 12 June, he made it a point to get involved even when questions at the event did not involve him. This annoyed some fighters, with some even telling the California native to shut up.

One of those instances can be seen below:

Event Filled With Political Barbs

The Hokit incident was not the only bout that had some political undertones. There was also the clash between former UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley and Aiemann Zahabi of Canada. Trade tensions remain between the US and Canada, and that was reportedly woven into the narrative.

In fact, Trump stirred the crowd up even more when he donned a white 'USA' hat at cageside, as some in attendance went on to chant 'U-S-A!'. The crowd's energy intensified, with chants of encouragement towards O'Malley and his opponent.

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O'Malley did not disappoint, going on to defeat Zahabi by TKO in the second round. It was the first win by an American-born fighter over a foreign-born opponent on the card, The Guardian reported.

The event was tied to the 250th anniversary of the US and was also staged on the 80th birthday of the POTUS. The UFC card was unconventional, although the seven-fight slate ended either by knockout or TKO. It was the first time in the promotion's 33-year history that such a result had occurred.

Aside from the Trumps, also present at UFC Freedom 250 were Ari Emanuel, CEO and executive chairman of TKO Group Holdings; comedians Shane Gillis and Tony Hinchcliffe; Vice President JD Vance; Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg; Ivanka Trump; country singer Alexis Wilkins; Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek; and boxer Tyson Fury.

According to Deadline, roughly $60 million (£48 million) was spent on the event, with about 4,000 guests expected on the South Lawn, and tens of thousands anticipated at a watch party on the Ellipse. Fighters who took part in UFC Freedom 250 will also be getting bonuses in the form of a cryptocurrency issued by the Trump family business, World Liberty Financial, as previously announced by the promotion.