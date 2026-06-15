A UFC fighter's slur on the South Lawn of the White House has prompted the internet to resurrect one of Michelle Obama's most widely shared speeches, setting his comment against her own words on womanhood and worth. In the space of a few hours, a throwaway line in a post-fight interview was being contrasted with a carefully crafted address given more than a decade earlier.

During his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan on the Paramount+ broadcast, Josh Hokit concluded his remarks by grinning and looking directly into the camera, saying: 'And lastly ... Michelle Obama is a man! Am I right, America?' The claim is false and has circulated for years as an unfounded conspiracy theory targeting the former First Lady. Within hours, the public response came not in fury alone, but in the form of a counter from 2014, a speech in which Obama herself spoke about womanhood, dignity and what it meant to be told by the world that your worth did not belong to you.

The Comment That Overshadowed A Historic Night

UFC Freedom 250 took place on 14 June 2026 on the South Lawn of the White House, billed as a celebration of America's 250th anniversary and coinciding with President Donald Trump's 80th birthday. After winning his heavyweight fight against Derrick Lewis, Hokit was interviewed live on the Paramount+ livestream.

Hokit addressed Trump directly from the cage, where the president sat in the front row, saying: 'You know what? F*** the speech. Shoutout to Trump for having the balls to put some s*** like this on. And if I'm gonna say anything, there's only one person more incredible than the 'Incredible Hok', and that's my Lord and saviour Jesus Christ.' He then turned to the camera and said: 'Michelle Obama is a man, am I right America?'

Rogan appeared flustered but said nothing beyond: 'Ladies and gentlemen, Josh Hokit.' Hokit's words were not mentioned any further on the broadcast. The UFC subsequently moved to remove the remark from its YouTube content, uploading a trimmed version of the interview with no mention of Michelle Obama.

“Michelle Obama is a man” shouted on the White House lawn in a ring sponsored by Bud Light only available on Larry Ellison’s Paramount Plus. What a way to celebrate America 250 and the twilight of liberal democracy. pic.twitter.com/MCTjdB3slg — Tim Miller (@Timodc) June 15, 2026

A Resurfaced Speech That Answers The Slur

The internet responded by circulating Michelle Obama's eulogy for Maya Angelou, delivered on 7 June 2014 at Wake Forest University in North Carolina, a speech archived in full by the Obama White House press office.

Speaking at the memorial service, then-First Lady Obama said: 'When I think about Maya Angelou, I think about the affirming power of her words. The first time I read 'Phenomenal Woman', I was struck by how she celebrated black women's beauty like no one had ever dared to before. Our curves, our stride, our strength, our grace. Her words were clever and sassy; they were powerful and sexual and boastful. And in that one singular poem, Maya Angelou spoke to the essence of black women, but she also graced us with an anthem for all women, a call for all of us to embrace our God-given beauty.'

Obama continued: 'As a child, my first doll was Malibu Barbie. That was the standard for perfection. That was what the world told me to aspire to. But then I discovered Maya Angelou, and her words lifted me right out of my own little head. Her message was very simple. She told us that our worth has nothing to do with what the world might say.'

Obama closed with the words: 'She taught us all that it is okay to be your regular old self, whatever that is, your poor self, your broken self, your brilliant, bold, phenomenal self.' The speech, delivered to a chapel full of mourners twelve years before Hokit stood in an octagon on presidential soil, circulated on social media as its own rebuttal.

Michelle Obama reflects on Maya Angelou:



She told us our worth has nothing to do with what the world might say. Dr. Angelou's words sustained me on every step of my journey, through years on the campaign trail where, at times, my very womanhood was dissected and questioned pic.twitter.com/dweQxCeFSE — FactPost (@factpostnews) June 15, 2026

A Pattern Of Insults And A Growing Chorus Of Condemnation

This was not Hokit's first offence. Following his victory over Eric Lunsford at LFA 208 in May 2025, before joining the UFC, he ended his post-fight interview by repeating the same false claim about Michelle Obama. Following a victory at UFC 324 in January 2026, Hokit sparked further backlash when he ended a post-fight interview by claiming that WNBA star Brittney Griner 'is a man', which UFC CEO Dana White later said he did not support.

White issued a statement via text message to Time magazine in response to Sunday's incident: 'I understand that the Obamas are public figures but I'm completely against saying nasty and false things about people's families. Everyone knows my position on free speech but I hate that kind of nonsense.'

Read more 'Weak' Trump G7 Greeting With Emmanuel Macron Fuels Health Panic Over Discoloured Hands and Exhaustion 'Weak' Trump G7 Greeting With Emmanuel Macron Fuels Health Panic Over Discoloured Hands and Exhaustion

Asked about Hokit's remarks, White House communications director Steven Cheung sent a statement that did not address the Obama comment at all: 'He showed toughness and the ability to pressure his opponent both on his feet and on the ground. He'll definitely move up in the heavyweight rankings.'

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III wrote: 'Josh Hokit won the biggest fight of his career at the White House and decides to finish his interview by calling Michelle Obama a man. What a disgrace. It takes a really small man to use his biggest moment to attack a woman by calling her a man. Especially with the history behind calling black women men.'

Dave Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports and a frequent Trump ally, also called on the president to denounce Hokit's remark. 'These are UFC guys, they're crazy. They're idiots,' Portnoy said. 'But when you have that on the White House lawn on an event you put down ... I don't care what you think about the Obamas or anything. That has to be an immediate denounce.' The White House did not respond.

CNN reported that Trump, who was seated in the front row next to Melania Trump and Dana White, 'appeared to show a half-smile' seconds after Hokit's remark.

Hokit's words briefly took the microphone on the White House lawn; Michelle Obama's words, delivered twelve years earlier in a university chapel, continued to circulate as the lasting answer.